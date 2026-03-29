Mumbai Indians End 14-Year Jinx, Win First Match Of IPL Season For 1st Time After 2012

Mumbai Indians ended their long wait to start an IPL season with a win as Hardik and Co put in a clinical performance in their IPL 2026 opener against KKR. MI had never won an IPL opener since 2012, with their 6-wicket win over Ajinkya Rahane's side ending their 13-year wait for a victory. It was also MI's highest run-chase in IPL history, surpassing their 219 vs CSK in 2021.
Mumbai Indians - First Match Results Since 2013
2013 – vs Royal Challengers Bangalore → Lost by 2 runs
2014 – vs Kolkata Knight Riders → Lost by 41 runs
2015 – vs Kolkata Knight Riders → Lost by 7 wickets
2016 – vs Rising Pune Supergiant → Lost by 9 wickets
2017 – vs Rising Pune Supergiant → Lost by 7 wickets
2018 – vs Chennai Super Kings → Lost by 1 wicket
2019 – vs Delhi Capitals → Lost by 37 runs
2020 – vs Chennai Super Kings → Lost by 5 wickets
2021 – vs Royal Challengers Bangalore → Lost by 2 wickets
2022 – vs Delhi Capitals → Lost by 4 wickets
2023 – vs Royal Challengers Bangalore → Lost by 8 wickets
2024 – vs Gujarat Titans → Lost
2025 – vs Chennai Super Kings → Lost
2026 – vs Kolkata Knight Riders → Win By 6 Wickets
Kolkata Knight Riders came in to bat first and put up a very strong total of 220/4 in 20 overs. Captain Ajinkya Rahane played a calm and smart knock of 67 runs off 40 balls, holding the innings together.
At the halfway stage, it seemed like the jinx would only extend further. MI's highest chase before Sunday was 219 which they achieved against the CSK in 2021.
But, a strong opening partnership of 148 runs between Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton set the tone, as Mumbai Indians comfortably chased down the target and turned what looked like a tough game into a one-sided finish.
Even though the target was big, MI made it look simple. Rohit's aggressive batting put KKR bowlers under pressure early. Rickelton continued the attack even after Rohit got out. Suryakumar Yadav added a quick 16 off 8 balls, keeping the momentum going. KKR bowlers like Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine failed to control the runs and stop the MI batters.