Mumbai: Indian Fans Celebrate At Marine Drive After India Beat England & Qualify For ICC T20 WC26 Final; Watch VIDEO | X

Mumbai, March 5: Mumbai witnessed one of the most intense cricket match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday. In a high-pressure game, India defeated England and stepped into the final of the tournament.

India became the only team to qualify for the final of the ICC T20 World Cup for the second consecutive time. The match took place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium and was attended by many famous personalities and thousands of fans.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fans Celebrate

Videos have surfaced on social media in which it can be seen that the Indian Cricket Team fans take to the streets and celebrate the victory. The fans are seen in large number at the famous Marine Drive area near the stadium. The fans are seen shouting, dancing and celebrating Team India's victory and entry into the final of the tournament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ICC T20 WC26 Final

India will now face New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March8. The Indian Cricket Team entered the tournament as the defending champions and no defending champion and the host has ever won the ICC T20 World Cup. India is both, the defending champion and co-host.

Mammoth Target

India posted a mammoth 254 runs target against England while batting first. Even after posting a mammoth target, India managed to win the game by only seven runs. Jacob Bethell scored a century and helped the team to stay alive in the match till the last over.

However, England could not score the required 30 runs in the last over and India won the game by only a margin of 7 runs. It can be said that India survived a major scare as the victory margin was close.