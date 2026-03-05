Dropped The World Cup? England Captain Harry Brook Drops In-Form Sanju Samson For 15 In IND VS ENG Semi-Final

Indian opener Sanju Samson suffered a major scare but had England captain Harry Brook to thank in the IND VS ENG T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final on Thursday. Samson batting on 15, hit a Jofra Archer delivery straight to Brook at mid on. The England captain however dropped a dolly, to offer the in-form man a reprieve.

Despite the dropped catch, Samson did not take his foot off the pedal in a display of perfect T20 batting. In an insult to injury, Sanju hit a six two balls later. He finished the over with a delightful late dab to the boundary.

He reached his half-century in just 26 balls, making full use of the conditions on effect. It was his second consecutive half-century, building a a strong partnership with Ishan Kishan who joined him at No.3.