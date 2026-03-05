 Pakistan-Origin Rehan Ahmed Dropped For IND VS ENG T20 WC26 Semi-Final At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium
England captain Harry Brook has won the toss and put India into bat in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final on Thursday. Brook made one changed to his side, with Pakistan-origin spinner Rehan Ahmed making way for pace bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton. Rehan Ahmed played an all-round role in their last game victory over New Zealand but will warm the bench at Wankhede.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 06:52 PM IST
England Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

"We're going to have a bowl tonight. It looks like a good wicket and hopefully we can get off to a good start with the ball and then try and chase it down. Jamie Overton comes in for Rehan Ahmed," Brook said at the toss.

