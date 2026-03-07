Mumbai Horse Racing: Foxy Outsprints Rivals To Win Radha Sigtia Trophy At Mahalaxmi

Foxy surges ahead in the final stretch to win the Radha Sigtia Trophy during the Mumbai racing season at Mahalaxmi Racecourse | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 7: Foxy and Your Unforgettable started as joint tote favourites, but it was Foxy who had the final say, capturing the Radha Sigtia Trophy, the feature event on the 15th day of the Mumbai racing season at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Saturday.

Foxy delivers strong finish in 1000-metre sprint

Both runners were backed at ₹1.25 on the tote. Storm Cloud finished second, followed by Cellini in third, while Your Unforgettable faded to a disappointing fourth in the five-runner sprint.

Read Also Mumbai Horse Racing: Fourth Wing Strong Contender For S Padmanabhan Cup At Mahalaxmi

Storm Cloud set the early pace in the 1000-metre dash, with Your Unforgettable tracking closely behind. However, Foxy, who was travelling comfortably in third, produced a strong late burst in the final 100 metres to surge ahead and score a convincing two-length victory over Storm Cloud. Cellini stayed on to finish third.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/