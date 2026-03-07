Mumbai Horse Racing: Fourth Wing Strong Contender For S Padmanabhan Cup At Mahalaxmi

Jockey Yash Narredu rides Fourth Wing during preparations ahead of the S Padmanabhan Cup race at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 7: Fourth Wing will once again have the services of the promising young jockey Yash Narredu, whose confident riding style has already earned him recognition among racing followers. Narredu’s ability to position his mounts well and time his finishing run could play a crucial role in the outcome of the race, particularly in what promises to be a closely contested affair.

Bishop expected to offer strong challenge

However, the race is unlikely to be a one-horse contest. Bishop, who has been knocking on the door with a series of encouraging runs, is expected to pose a serious challenge. Known for his finishing burst, Bishop could prove dangerous if he finds a good early position and gets a clear run in the straight.

Alpine Star another contender to watch

Another runner who cannot be ignored is Alpine Star, who has shown glimpses of potential in recent appearances. If Alpine Star manages to settle well during the early stages and conserve energy for the final stretch, the contender could emerge as a strong threat in the closing stages of the race.

Competitive field set for mahalaxmi feature race

With a competitive field lining up and several runners capable of producing a strong performance on their day, the S. Padmanabhan Cup promises to provide an engaging contest for racing enthusiasts. Yet, given her recent form and overall consistency, Fourth Wing appears to start as the one to beat in Sunday’s feature event at Mahalaxmi.

First race: 2.00 pm

Selections

1. The S. Padmanabhan Cup: 1. Fourth Wing (4), 2. Bishop (6), 3. Alpine Star (5)

2. The J. P. Vazifdar Trophy: 1 (6), 2 (5)

3. The Rajpipla Trophy: 1 (4), 2 (2), 3 (6)

4. The J. Rustomji Soparivala Trophy: 1 (2), 2 (4), 3 (1)

5. The Greater Mumbai Police Trophy: 1 (1), 2 (6), 3 (13)

6. The Vallabhdas H Adwalia Trophy: 1 (4), 2 (8), 3 (5)

7. The A Geddis Plate: 1 (1), 2 (3), 3 (4)

