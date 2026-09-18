'Mumbai Forever': Rohit Sharma Kills IPL Team Switch Rumours With Heart-Winning Reply; Watch VIDEO | PTI

Mumbai, September 18: Another promotional video of Family Full House featuring Rohit Sharma has gone viral on social media as the former Mumbai Indians captain appeared to put an end to rumours about a possible Indian Premier League team switch.

In the video, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Abhishek Nayar tried to tease Rohit about a possible move to another IPL franchise. Nayar first chants "CSK" while pointing towards Rohit's outfit. Rohit quickly responds by explaining that the colour of his outfit should not be linked to any IPL team.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The conversation then moves towards the possibility of Rohit wearing the colours of another franchise. However, when the audience starts chanting "Mumbai! Mumbai! Mumbai!", Rohit gives a heart-winning response - "Forever!"

Abhishek Nayar said, "Mujhe actually kuch bolna tha..." (I actually wanted to say something...)

Rohit Sharma said, "Boliye na please yaar." (Please go ahead, man).

Abhishek Nayar then started chanting, "CSK! CSK!" while pointing towards his outfit. Nayar then said, "Colour toh wahi hai yaar!" (The outfit colour is just that, man!).

Rohit Sharma then replied, "Aapki aankhon ko kuch ho gaya hai lag raha hai. Yeh mustard colour hai yeh! Aur mere... mere gaadi ka colour bhi orange hai, toh abhi Sunrisers chillaoge?"

Abhishek Nayar then said, "Actually, actually... gold aur purple aapko zyada suit karta hai." The audience started chanting, "Mumbai! Mumbai! Mumbai!"

Rohit Sharma ended the conversation with a heartwarming reply by saying, "Forever!"

Read Also Will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Feature In IPL 2027 As BCCI Plans Grand Celebration For 20th Edition

Rohit Sharma's one word response has touched the hearts of every Mumbai Indian fans, especially amid the social media speculation about his IPL future and a possible change of franchise.