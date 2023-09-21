 Mumbai Football League: Young Guns, Soccer XI Record Narrow Wins In Men’s Super Division Matches
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMumbai Football League: Young Guns, Soccer XI Record Narrow Wins In Men’s Super Division Matches

Mumbai Football League: Young Guns, Soccer XI Record Narrow Wins In Men’s Super Division Matches

Soccer XI FC 1 (Shubham Gole) beat Young Guns FC 0; Kopana FC 0 drew with Salsette FC 0; Young Boys FC 1 (Arif Ansari) beat Millat FC 0.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, September 21, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
article-image
Young Guns, Soccer XI Record Narrow Wins In Men’s Super Division Matches | Mumbai Football Association

Mumbai: Young Boys FC and Soccer XI FC registered identical 1-0 margin of victories in their respective men’s Super Division matches in the MFL, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Wednesday.

In an evenly contested encounter, Young Boys defeated Millat FC 1-0. Young Guns managed to snatch a goal midway through the second half when striker Arif Ansari struck the all-important winner in the 65th minute to secure the win and collect the full three points.

Soccer XI got the better of Young Guns FC in the third match of the day

Later in the day, Soccer XI got the better of Young Guns FC in the third match of the day. Soccer XI did well to take an early lead when striker Shubham Gole found the back of the net in the 21st minute. Thereafter, they defended resolutely to hang onto that advantage to emerge victorious and pocket all the three points. In another match, Kopana FC and Salsette FC shared honours as they played out a goalless draw.

Results: Soccer XI FC 1 (Shubham Gole) beat Young Guns FC 0; Kopana FC 0 drew with Salsette FC 0; Young Boys FC 1 (Arif Ansari) beat Millat FC 0.

Read Also
Mumbai Football League: Women's Premier Division: PIFA Sports Scores Huge 6-0 Victory
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs AUS: Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell Ruled Out Of 1st ODI, Pat Cummins & Steve Smith Fit

IND vs AUS: Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell Ruled Out Of 1st ODI, Pat Cummins & Steve Smith Fit

Double Injury Blow For South Africa As Anrich Nortje & Sisanda Magala Ruled Out Of ICC World Cup...

Double Injury Blow For South Africa As Anrich Nortje & Sisanda Magala Ruled Out Of ICC World Cup...

'Cheap Stunts From BCCI': Pakistan Fans Complain Over Size Of Flag In ICC World Cup 2023 Anthem

'Cheap Stunts From BCCI': Pakistan Fans Complain Over Size Of Flag In ICC World Cup 2023 Anthem

WATCH: Sunil Chhetri Nets Penalty As India Beat Bangladesh To Stay Alive In Asian Games 2023

WATCH: Sunil Chhetri Nets Penalty As India Beat Bangladesh To Stay Alive In Asian Games 2023

'I Have Given Up': India's No. 1 Tennis Player Sumit Nagal Has Less Than ₹1 Lakh Left In Bank...

'I Have Given Up': India's No. 1 Tennis Player Sumit Nagal Has Less Than ₹1 Lakh Left In Bank...