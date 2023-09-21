Mumbai Football League: Young Guns, Soccer XI Record Narrow Wins In Men’s Super Division Matches

Young Guns, Soccer XI Record Narrow Wins In Men’s Super Division Matches | Mumbai Football Association

Mumbai: Young Boys FC and Soccer XI FC registered identical 1-0 margin of victories in their respective men’s Super Division matches in the MFL, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Wednesday.

In an evenly contested encounter, Young Boys defeated Millat FC 1-0. Young Guns managed to snatch a goal midway through the second half when striker Arif Ansari struck the all-important winner in the 65th minute to secure the win and collect the full three points.

Soccer XI got the better of Young Guns FC in the third match of the day

Later in the day, Soccer XI got the better of Young Guns FC in the third match of the day. Soccer XI did well to take an early lead when striker Shubham Gole found the back of the net in the 21st minute. Thereafter, they defended resolutely to hang onto that advantage to emerge victorious and pocket all the three points. In another match, Kopana FC and Salsette FC shared honours as they played out a goalless draw.

Results: Soccer XI FC 1 (Shubham Gole) beat Young Guns FC 0; Kopana FC 0 drew with Salsette FC 0; Young Boys FC 1 (Arif Ansari) beat Millat FC 0.

