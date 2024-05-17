Mumbai Football League 2023-2024: Dominic Kuruttikaran Nets 2 Goals In Income Tax Win Against Reserve Bank Of India

Income Tax struck good form and striker Dominic Kuruttikaran capitalized on the chances the came his way by scoring two goal and help his team register a fighting 2-1 win against Reserve Bank of India in a Premier (Corporate) Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

Kurittikaran did well to score the first goal during the first half additional period to give Income Tax a slender 1-0 lead at the break. The opportunistic striker Kuruttikaran once again hit the target, scoring the second goal to give Income Tax a 2-0 advantage. Reserve Bank managed to score one goal through Sahil Wankhede in the 80th minute.

Earlier, in a First Division match, Waves FC proved too good and blanked Indian Rush SC Under-21 by a comfortable 5-0 scoreline. For the winning Waves FC strikers Mohit Singh and Manish Koli scored a brace of goals while Aryan Bhandari struck one to complete the margin of victory.

Result – First Div: Waves FC 5 (Mohit Singh 2, Manish Koli 2, Aryan Bhandari) beat India Rush SC Under-21 0.

Shastri Nagar FC 3 (Mayur Jadhav 2, Shubham Kadam) beat Youth Soccer Academy 0.

Rudra FC 4 (Yug Kathin 2, Shlok Vyas, OG-Chris Vinod) beat Boxers FC 1 (Manav Salvi).

Third Div: Miners SC Juniors 2 (Shantanu Walavalkar, Shreyash Bare) beat CFCI Hedgewar SC 0.

Premier Corporate Div: Income Tax 2 (Dominic Kuruttikaran 2) beat Reserve Bank of India 1 (Sahil Wankhede).