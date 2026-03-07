Mumbai Customs Clinch DY Patil T20 Cup Title With Eight-Wicket Win, Walk Away With ₹10 Lakh Prize

Mumbai Customs emerged champions in the 20th edition of the DY Patil T20 Cup after defeating Canara Bank by eight wickets in the final on Friday night at the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. |

Asked to bat, Canara Bank posted 181 for six in their 20 overs.

Luvnith Sisodia starred with the bat, scoring 76 off 39 balls with 10 boundaries and two sixes. Abhinav Manohar was the only other batter to make a notable contribution. For Mumbai Customs, Atharva Bhosle was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2 for 23.

In reply, Mumbai Customs were guided by a superb unbeaten third-wicket partnership of 109 between Rugved More and skipper Prasad Pawar. More led the charge with an unbeaten 88 off 54 balls, striking nine fours and two sixes, while Pawar remained not out on 44. Mumbai Customs chased down the target in 19.2 overs to finish on 182 for two.

The champions Mumbai Customs walked away with Rs 10,00,000 and the trophy, while runners-up Canara Bank received Rs 6,00,000 along with the runners-up trophy.

BRIEF SCORES

At DY Patil Stadium: Canara Bank 181-6 in 20 overs (Luvnith Sisodia 76, Abhinav Manohar 31; Atharva Bhosle 2-23) lost to Mumbai Customs 182-2 in 19.2 overs (Rugved More 88 n.o., Prasad Pawar 44 n.o.)-by eight wickets

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Maximum Sixes (Rs 50,000 and trophy): Priyansh Arya (DY Patil Red)-15 sixes

Best fielder (Rs 50,000 and trophy): Maxwell Swaminathan (DTDC)-8 catches

Best bowler (Rs 50,000 and trophy): Lavish Kaushal (Canara Bank)-11 wickets and 7.43 economy

Best batsman (Rs 50,000 and trophy): Atharva Taide (Canara Bank)-298 run

Player of the Match Semi-final 1 (Rs 25,000 & trophy): Sandeep Warrier (Mumbai Customs)

Player of the Match Semi-final 2 (Rs 25,000 & trophy): Ajay Mandal (Canara Bank)

AWARD FOR FINAL

Player of the match (Rs 50,000 & trophy): Rugved More (Mumbai Customs)

Player of the tournament (Rs 1,00,000 & trophy): Prasad Pawar (Mumbai Customs)-233 runs & 6 dismissals