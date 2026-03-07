From Soybean Fields To World Cup Stardom: Ganga Kadam, Vice-Captain Of India's Blind Cricket Team, Inspires Millions

On a dusty playground in Phutana village of Hingoli district, a young girl once learned to listen more carefully than others—to the sound of a ball, to the encouragement of a teacher, and to the quiet belief that she could dream beyond the limits imposed on her. |

On a dusty playground in Phutana village of Hingoli district, a young girl once learned to listen more carefully than others—to the sound of a ball, to the encouragement of a teacher, and to the quiet belief that she could dream beyond the limits imposed on her. Today, that girl is Ganga Kadam (26), the Vice-Captain of India’s team in the Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind 2025, a cricketer whose story is as powerful as the boundaries she strikes on the field.

Humble Roots

Born into a farming family, Kadam grew up in a household of nine siblings—eight sisters and one brother. Her late father and her mother worked as farmers cultivating soybean crops, and life in the rural district was modest. Yet, the challenges of village life and visual impairment never stopped her from pursuing education and sports.

Kadam studied in her village school until Class 7, after which her journey took a significant turn. She moved to D. B. Damani Blind School in Solapur, where she began discovering both her independence and her passion for cricket. Belonging to the B3 category of visually impaired athletes, she trained hard to develop the skills required in blind cricket—a sport that demands heightened listening, quick reflexes, and immense concentration.

Her early inspiration came from teacher Raju Shelke, who encouraged her to believe in her potential from the beginning. “He was my inspiration from the early days of my life,” Kadam recalls, crediting him for nurturing her confidence and determination.

The Ascent

Cricket soon became more than just a pastime. It became a pathway to recognition. Kadam first played at the state level in 2017, marking her entry into competitive cricket. Her talent and perseverance soon helped her break into the national team in 2019, and by 2023 she was representing India internationally.

Today, she stands as one of the prominent faces of women’s blind cricket in India.

Her performances on the field speak for themselves. In a recent match in Bhubaneswar, Kadam delivered a remarkable innings, scoring 183 runs off around 77–78 balls, smashing 37 boundaries—a performance that showcased both power and precision.

During the Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind in November, played between India and Sri Lanka, she also contributed as a bowler and fielder. In just two overs, she took one wicket, bowled a maiden over, and was involved in five run-outs, demonstrating her all-round abilities.

Yet, for Kadam, one of the most unforgettable moments of her career came off the scoreboard.

During the World Cup semifinal between India and Australia, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar—widely known as the “Master Blaster”—appreciated her game. For a young cricketer who had grown up listening to stories about Tendulkar’s greatness, that recognition was deeply motivating.

The Master's Touch

Despite her achievements, Kadam remains grounded and focused on a message larger than cricket.

When asked about overcoming disability, she says with conviction:

“If a woman wants, she has the power to do anything. A woman just has to understand her own value.”

Perhaps one of the most unusual yet proud moments for her came when she learned that questions about Ganga Kadam had appeared in the general knowledge section of police recruitment examinations. For someone who once studied in a small village school, becoming a subject of exam questions was a moment of immense pride.

Education and Sport

Away from the cricket field, Kadam has continued her academic journey as well. She completed her Master’s degree in Political Science from Kirti College, Mumbai, proving that education and sport can go hand in hand.

On this International Women’s Day, Ganga Kadam’s story stands as a reminder that determination can rewrite destinies. From a soybean farmer’s daughter in Hingoli to a vice-captain representing India on the global stage, her journey reflects courage, resilience, and the unstoppable spirit of women who refuse to be defined by limitations.

For young girls—especially those with disabilities—her message is simple yet powerful: believe in yourself, and the world will eventually learn to believe in you too.