Mumbai Cricket Association To Name Stand After Ravi Shastri At Iconic Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai, February 27: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced on Friday that it will name a stand after former Indian all-rounder and commentator Ravi Shastri at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The MCA has reportedly approved a proposal to dedicate the Level 1 Stand below the Press Box in Ravi Shastri's honour.

The MCA said that the decision was taken in recognition of Ravi Shastri's outstanding contribution to Mumbai and Indian cricket, both as player and as a coach. Shastri represented India and also guided the national team as head coach during a successful phase in international cricket.

In another key decision, the MCA's Apex Council also approved naming three gates of the stadium after former Indian cricketers Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar and Diana Edulji.

Gate No. 3 will be named after Dilip Sardesai, Gate No.6 will be named after Eknath Solkar and Gate No. 5 will be named after Diana Edulji. The MCA said these legends played a significant role in strengthening Mumbai's rich cricketing legacy and made significant contributions to Indian cricket at the highest level.

MCA President Ajinkya Naik said that the move reflects Mumbai Cricket Association's responsibility to honour its stalwarts. The initiative aims to permanently honour their achievements and inspire the future generations visiting the stadium.

He said, "Today, at the Apex Council meeting of the Mumbai Cricket Association, we made several important decisions. The first was that we will name a stand at Wankhede Stadium after Ravi Shastri, the former captain and coach of Indian cricket, and Gate No. 3 will be named after the late Dilip Sardesai. Gate No. 5 will be named after Diana Edulji, and Gate No. 6 will be named after the late Eknath Solkar."