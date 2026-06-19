Mumbai Cricket Association Retains Omkar Salvi As Senior Men’s Head Coach For 2026–27 Season

Omkar Salvi will continue as Mumbai Senior Men’s Team head coach after guiding the side to multiple domestic titles | Instagram

Mumbai, June 19: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), on the recommendation of the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC), has retained Mr Omkar Salvi as Head Coach of the Mumbai Senior Men’s Team for the 2026–27 season.

Since taking charge in the 2023–24 season, Omkar’s calm leadership, meticulous planning and player-focused approach have guided Mumbai to remarkable success. Under his coaching, Mumbai has secured several major titles:

● Bapuna Cup – Champions in 2023–24

● Ranji Trophy – Champions (42nd title) in 2023–24

● Irani Cup – Champions (15th title) in 2024–25

● Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy – Champions in 2024–25

MCA reaffirms confidence in Salvi

Recognising these achievements, the MCA Cricket Improvement Committee and Apex Council have reaffirmed their confidence in Omkar’s leadership and coaching philosophy.

In addition to his domestic accomplishments, Omkar has been associated with Royal Challengers Bengaluru over the past two seasons, gaining valuable experience at the highest level of T20 cricket and contributing to the team’s success.

To lead President’s XI UK tour

As part of MCA’s commitment to nurturing future talent, Omkar will also lead the President’s XI Emerging Tour of the UK as Head Coach during June and July 2026. The tour will provide valuable exposure to emerging cricketers, helping them adapt to English conditions and accelerate their development.

Mr Ajinkya Naik, President, MCA, said:

“We are delighted to continue with Omkar as Head Coach of the Mumbai Senior Men’s Team. His calm temperament, strategic thinking and ability to bring the best out of players have been instrumental and keep the team united. The Cricket Improvement Committee fully backs his vision, and we look forward to another progressive and successful season for Mumbai cricket under his guidance.”

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Focus on sustaining success

MCA looks forward to building on its recent achievements and continuing its pursuit of excellence, with Omkar Salvi playing a pivotal role in shaping the team’s future and sustaining its winning culture.

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