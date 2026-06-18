MCA Announces Selection Panels & Head Coaches For 2026–27 Season, Introduces Dedicated Under-23 Committee | File Pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has announced the Selection Committees and Head Coaches for its various men's and women's teams for the 2026–27 domestic season.

In a significant initiative, the MCA has appointed a dedicated Men's Under-23 Selection Committee. With a considerable volume of cricket being played at both the senior and Under-23 levels, the dedicated committee will enable wider coverage of matches and more focused assessment of performances, ensuring that deserving talent is identified and considered.

The Senior Men's Selection Committee will be chaired by Mr. Rajesh Pawar, while Mr. Omkar Salvi has been reappointed as Head Coach of the Senior Men's Team.

For the Senior Women's Team, Mr. Manish More has been appointed Chairman of the Selection Committee, while Mr. Ajay Kadam will serve as Head Coach.

Mr. Raju Kulkarni, Chairman, Cricket Improvement Committee, stated

"Our selectors and head coaches have been appointed after considering their experience, cricketing knowledge, and leadership qualities. We have introduced a separate Selection Committee for the Mumbai Under-23 team this year for identifying good talent from local cricket."

Ms. Diana Edulji, Cricket Advisor, MCA, stated:

"Mumbai cricket has always been built on a strong foundation of merit and opportunity. I am confident that the newly appointed selectors and coaches will play an important role in identifying and nurturing talent across all levels of the game."

These appointments reflect MCA's continued commitment to strengthening Mumbai's cricketing ecosystem and preserving its proud cricketing legacy.