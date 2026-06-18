Class Act! England Fans Earn Praise For Heartwarming Gesture After Celebrating Thrilling Victory Over Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video

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England fans celebrated their team’s impressive start to the FIFA World Cup 2026 in a memorable way, but it was their actions after the final whistle that truly caught attention. Following England’s 4-2 victory over Croatia in their opening match, a group of supporters stayed behind at a pub to help staff clean up.

The fans had gathered to watch England’s opening Group L fixture and enjoyed an entertaining performance from Thomas Tuchel’s side. With goals, celebrations and a thrilling result, the atmosphere inside the pub was filled with excitement as supporters cheered their team’s strong start to the tournament.

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However, instead of leaving behind a mess after the celebrations, several England supporters decided to lend a helping hand. They were seen collecting glasses, clearing tables and assisting pub workers with the cleanup process after the match.

The gesture quickly gained praise on social media, with many fans applauding the supporters for showing respect and responsibility. The moment highlighted a different side of football culture, where celebrations were combined with appreciation for the people who helped create the matchday experience.

England’s 4-2 win over Croatia gave fans plenty to celebrate, but the post-match cleanup effort became another memorable moment from the opening days of the World Cup. Supporters showed that passionate celebrations can also go hand in hand with kindness and good sportsmanship.