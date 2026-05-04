Mumbai Cricket Association Delegation Meets Maharashtra Sports Secretary To Resolve Pending Issues At Azad, Cross, And Oval Maidans

Mumbai Cricket Association Delegation Meets Maharashtra Sports Secretary To Resolve Pending Issues At Azad |

A delegation of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), comprising Mr. Ajinkya Naik, President; Prof. Dr. Unmesh Khanvilkar, Secretary; Mr. Nilesh Bhosle, Joint Secretary; Mr. Nadim Memon, Apex Council Member; and Mr. Pramod Yadav, Apex Council Member, met with Mr. Ranjit Singh Deol (IAS) Principal Secretary – Sports, Government of Maharashtra today to discuss various pending matters concerning Mumbai’s historic cricket grounds — Azad Maidan, Cross Maidan and Oval Maidan.

The meeting was constructive and focused on resolving key issues related to these iconic venues, which have played a pivotal role in shaping generations of cricketers in Mumbai. The delegation highlighted the importance of preserving and strengthening cricket infrastructure at these grounds and expressed confidence that the discussions will help expedite pending matters in the larger interest of the cricketing community.

In another significant development, the Mumbai Cricket Association has commenced the distribution of ground equipment to maidan clubs across MCA jurisdiction grounds in Mumbai, as well as the Thane and Palghar districts.

This initiative marks an important step towards empowering grassroots cricket by equipping clubs with better resources and infrastructure support. By enhancing facilities at the grassroots level, MCA aims to create a stronger foundation for aspiring cricketers and further reinforce Mumbai’s rich cricketing legacy.

Mr. Ajinkya Naik, President, Mumbai Cricket Association, said: "Maidan cricket is the heartbeat of Mumbai cricket and has produced some of the finest cricketers in the country. Our discussions with the Government of Maharashtra were extremely positive, and we are hopeful of resolving long-pending issues concerning Azad, Cross and Oval Maidans. At the same time, through our ground equipment distribution initiative, we are committed to ensuring that clubs at the grassroots level receive the support they need to continue nurturing future talent."

Prof. Dr. Unmesh Khanvilkar, Secretary, Mumbai Cricket Association, said: "The development of cricket begins at the grassroots, and strengthening our maidan ecosystem remains a key priority for MCA. From addressing infrastructure concerns at our historic grounds to supporting clubs across Mumbai, Thane and Palghar with essential equipment, we are focused on creating better opportunities for players and clubs alike."

The MCA remains committed to the sustained development of cricket infrastructure and talent pathways across its jurisdiction, ensuring that the spirit of Mumbai cricket continues to flourish at every level.