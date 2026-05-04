Nicholas Pooran returned to form with a 21-ball blitzkrieg at the Wankhede. The West Indian smashed a half-century in just 16 balls, tonking as many as 8 sixes in a powerful display. Pooran was dismissed for 63, with LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka giving him a standing ovation as he walked back to the pavillion.
MI Vs LSG: Sanjiv Goenka Applauds Nicholas Pooran As LSG Star Smashes 8 Sixes In Wankhede Show | VIDEO
Nicholas Pooran returned to form with a 21-ball blitzkrieg at the Wankhede. The West Indian smashed a half-century in just 16 balls, tonking as many as 8 sixes in a powerful display. Pooran was dismissed for 63, with LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka giving him a standing ovation as he walked back to the pavillion.
Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, May 04, 2026, 08:34 PM IST