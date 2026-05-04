MI Vs LSG: Sanjiv Goenka Applauds Nicholas Pooran As LSG Star Smashes 8 Sixes In Wankhede Show | VIDEO

Sanjiv Goenka applauds Pooran show at Wankhede |

Nicholas Pooran returned to form with a 21-ball blitzkrieg at the Wankhede. The West Indian smashed a half-century in just 16 balls, tonking as many as 8 sixes in a powerful display. Pooran was dismissed for 63, with LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka giving him a standing ovation as he walked back to the pavillion.

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