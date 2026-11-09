Mumbai Cricket Association And MCC Bring Iconic Cricket Memorabilia To The MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), in collaboration with the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), is pleased to announce a special exhibition of iconic cricket memorabilia from the renowned MCC Museum at Lord's. The exclusive display will be hosted at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum on 14, 15 and 17 November 2026, offering cricket enthusiasts a rare opportunity to witness some of the most celebrated artefacts from the history of the game.

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The exhibition will feature a remarkable collection of memorabilia associated with some of India's greatest cricketers and historic cricketing occasions, including:

* Sourav Ganguly's ODI shirt, famously waved from the Lord's balcony following India's NatWest Series triumph in 2002

* Anil Kumble's ODI cap

* 1982 England vs India Jubilee Test Medal

* Sachin Tendulkar's ODI jumper

* MS Dhoni's ODI shirt

* Rahul Dravid's Test shirt

These treasured artefacts, preserved by the MCC Museum, represent defining moments and personalities that have shaped the history of cricket and hold special significance for cricket followers in India and around the world.

Commenting on the collaboration, a spokesperson for the MCC said, "Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) is delighted to be collaborating with the Mumbai Cricket Association on this special display at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum. The MCC Museum at Lord's has made great efforts in recent years to develop its collections to reflect the enthusiasm for cricket held by millions of fans across the globe. The opportunity to display some of its treasured artefacts to the knowledgeable audience of Mumbai and to help build engagement for this new museum development in one of cricket's great centres is not to be missed."

MCA President Mr. Ajinkya Naik welcomed the initiative and said, "The Mumbai Cricket Association is honoured to partner with the Marylebone Cricket Club for this special exhibition at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum. Cricket fans in Mumbai are deeply connected with the rich history of the game, and this display provides a unique opportunity to witness artefacts associated with some of India's greatest cricketing legends. We are grateful to MCC for sharing these priceless treasures and supporting our efforts to build a world-class cricket museum that preserves and celebrates the heritage of the sport for future generations."

The special exhibition forms part of MCA's continuing efforts to establish the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum as a premier destination for cricket lovers, showcasing the rich legacy of Mumbai, Indian and world cricket.

Members of the public visiting the museum on 14, 15 and 17 November 2026 will have the opportunity to view these historic items alongside the museum's growing collection of cricketing memorabilia.