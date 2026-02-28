Mumbai City Aim For Third Straight Victory; Odisha And Chennaiyin Seek First Win |

Bhubaneswar/Mumbai: Odisha FC will take on Chennaiyin FC as both sides aim to secure a crucial victory in their Indian Super League 2025-26 encounter on Sunday, March 1, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The match is scheduled to kick off at 17:00 IST.

The second match of the day sees Mumbai City FC host NorthEast United FC in an intriguing clash at the Mumbai Football Arena, with the kickoff slated for 19:30 IST on Sunday.

Both matches will be streamed live on FanCode and telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2.

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Odisha FC head into the fixture looking to capitalise on their passionate home advantage. After being held to a goalless draw against debutants Inter Kashi FC in their season opener, the Juggernauts will be eager to find their clinical edge and open their goalscoring account in Bhubaneswar.

With Odisha currently sitting on one point after a tight defensive display anchored by goalkeeper Amrinder Singh, they know the importance of turning their home ground into a fortress early in the season.

Odisha FC head coach, T.G Purushottaman emphasised his team's focus on the necessity of maintaining their intensity and finding their finishing touch. “We created several chances in our first game but lacked the final touch. “It doesn’t matter if the opponents have won or lost. What matters is how we manage space – how we create it, how we deny it, and how we press. Consistency is what we’re building.”

Odisha FC goalkeeper Amrinder Singh said, “After just three days of training together, to keep a clean sheet shows the character of this team. As a goalkeeper and captain, I stay calm because the rest look at me. If I show pressure, they lose confidence. Defence can be organised quickly, but attack needs time. Now we’ve had more sessions, and we’re ready to improve going forward.”

Chennaiyin FC, meanwhile, arrive in Bhubaneswar aiming to bounce back from a difficult start to their campaign. Clifford Miranda’s men are searching for their first points and first goal of the season after suffering back-to-back defeats. In their recent 0-2 loss to defending champions Mohun Bagan SG, where they conceded goals to Jamie Maclaren and Dimitrios Petratos, the Marina Machans struggled offensively and failed to register a single shot on target.

Currently languishing in 11th place in the points table, the visitors will aim to carry better defensive organisation and sharper counter-attacks against their opponents to turn their fortunes around.

Acknowledging the home support of the Odisha fans at the Kalinga Stadium, and the need to convert resilience into actual points, Chennaiyin FC head coach Clifford Miranda views the pressure as a vital developmental tool for his side.

“We have faced two very tough opponents in our first two games, and we need a bit of time to cope with the pressure and intensity of our new system. The team are constantly evolving and improving. It has only been two matches. We must remain positive, stick together, and be at our very best to compete and try to secure a positive result against Odisha," said Miranda.

Chennaiyin FC goalkeeper Samik Mitra said, “The morale inside our dressing room is still high despite the results. We want to win the next game and climb the points table. Against Mohun Bagan, we defended well for large parts but were punished for small margins. We need to stick to the plan as a team and the results will follow.”

Odisha FC will look to control and dictate the tempo in front of their home fans, while Chennaiyin FC aim to stay compact and capitalise on transitions. With three important points to be won, the match promises to be an interesting contest.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC

Mumbai City FC will look to extend their dominant run as they face NorthEast United FC in a highly anticipated Sunday evening clash. The Islanders have started the season brilliantly, currently sitting at third in the points table with six points from two matches. They enter the match on the back of a clinical 1-0 victory over Kerala Blasters FC, propelled by a decisive 48th-minute strike from Lallianzuala Chhangte, and sharp near-post saves from Phurba Lachenpa. They will be eager to secure their third consecutive win and clean sheet.

Reflecting on his team's form and the importance of maintaining momentum, Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Krátký stressed the importance of maintaining the intensity. “If we think it will be an easy game, we are not going to win, for sure. We need maximum respect for the opponents because in football, anything may happen. On paper, maybe we are in better form, but on the pitch we must prove it. If we are not at 100 per cent, if we have overconfidence, we may have problems. It is important to give everything with the right approach and show that we are better during the 90 minutes.”

Mumbai City FC winger Lallianzuala Chhangte said, “I came into this season to be successful as a team first. I know the goals will come because I work hard every day and my confidence is high after scoring in Kochi. Winning individual awards would be special, but my ambition is to win trophies with this team. We want to keep this winning streak going for our fans.”

NorthEast United FC will head into the match searching for their first win of the campaign after a mixed start. They arrive following a 1-1 draw against Bengaluru FC, where they impressively matched the hosts in possession and attempts. After falling behind to an early 20th-minute Braian Sánchez strike, substitute Lalrinzuala scored a brilliant 68th-minute equaliser with a composed finish over Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. The Highlanders showed great character and will be desperate to build on that momentum against the Islanders.

Speaking about the performances in the last two encounters, NorthEast United head coach Juan Pedro Benali said, “Yes, we faced challenges in our opening defeat, but the reaction against Bengaluru was fantastic. There is no excuse in football. We have a young squad and we believe in them. These players have shown incredible professionalism. We will not give up, we will fight in every match, and we are confident that with hard work and unity, this team will continue to improve and compete against a top side like Mumbai.”

NorthEast United forward Lalrinzuala said, “Getting my goal in the last game was a huge boost for me, but when we step onto the pitch against Mumbai, the only thing that matters is the team result. For those 90 minutes, it’s about pride, emotion, and giving everything for the badge. We know Mumbai City are a strong side in good form, but we are motivated to improve every game, stay focused on our plan, and put in a performance that reflects our character.”