 Mumbai: Champions Training Centre Clinches Thrilling B.K Mohite Hockey Title After Penalty Shootout Victory Over United Bandra Sports Club
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Mumbai: Champions Training Centre Clinches Thrilling B.K Mohite Hockey Title After Penalty Shootout Victory Over United Bandra Sports Club

Champions Training Centre won the B.K Mohite Memorial Hockey Tournament, defeating United Bandra Sports Club 5-3 in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw. United Bandra led twice, but CTC equalized and took the lead before Maurya SK leveled it. In the third-place match, Bombay Republicans beat Arctic Boys 2-0.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 30, 2026, 11:50 AM IST
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Mumbai: Champions Training Centre Clinches Thrilling B.K Mohite Hockey Title After Penalty Shootout Victory Over United Bandra Sports Club | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Champions Training Centre clinched the B.K Mohite Memorial Hockey Tournament title after defeating United Bandra Sports Club 5-3 in a penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw in regulation time in the final.

United Bandra Sports Club took the lead through Pranit Naik in the 16th minute from a penalty corner. Champions Training Centre fought back strongly. Pratham Deshmukh scored an equaliser in the 30th minute through a penalty corner, before Aditya Kabre gave CTC 2-1 lead in the 40th minute.

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Maurya SK scored the equaliser for the Bandra side in the 48th minute, again converting a penalty corner. The match was decided via a penalty shootout, where CTC held their nerve to secure a 5-3 win. In the third-place match, Bombay Republicans defeated Arctic Boys 2-0. Ambika Singh opened the scoring from a penalty corner, while Danroy Fonseca sealed the win with a field goal.

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