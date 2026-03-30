Mumbai: Champions Training Centre Clinches Thrilling B.K Mohite Hockey Title After Penalty Shootout Victory Over United Bandra Sports Club | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Champions Training Centre clinched the B.K Mohite Memorial Hockey Tournament title after defeating United Bandra Sports Club 5-3 in a penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw in regulation time in the final.

United Bandra Sports Club took the lead through Pranit Naik in the 16th minute from a penalty corner. Champions Training Centre fought back strongly. Pratham Deshmukh scored an equaliser in the 30th minute through a penalty corner, before Aditya Kabre gave CTC 2-1 lead in the 40th minute.

Maurya SK scored the equaliser for the Bandra side in the 48th minute, again converting a penalty corner. The match was decided via a penalty shootout, where CTC held their nerve to secure a 5-3 win. In the third-place match, Bombay Republicans defeated Arctic Boys 2-0. Ambika Singh opened the scoring from a penalty corner, while Danroy Fonseca sealed the win with a field goal.