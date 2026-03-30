'Don't Create Unwanted Stories': Jayawardene Clarifies Suryakumar Yadav's Impact Sub Role In IPL 2026 Opener

Suryakumar Yadav played as an impact sub with MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene later revealing that he was nursing a minor injury | X/Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians ended their 14-year wait for a win in the first match of the season as they clinched a dominating 6-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders. However, much of the euphoria of that win was also dominated by a headline, with India's T20 WC26 winning captain Suryakumar Yadav playing as an impact sub with MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene later revealing that he was nursing a minor injury

“I hope you don't create unwanted stories. He had a little tight groin. I knew I had another 5 days from this game to the other game. I just wanted to give him that extra bit of time. He was even keen at the end to go for 3-4 overs,” Jayawardene told reporters at the post-match press conference.

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Suryakumar Yadav was the obvious name missing in the Mumbai Indians playing XI as they named 3 debutants for their season opener. Yadav's name on the impact subs list meant that he was certain to make an appearance on his home ground. He replaced Jasprit Bumrah as an impact sub, walking in at No.3 after the MI opener put on a mammoth 148. The 35-year-old managed 16 before being dismissed by Kartik Tyagi.

“These are very valuable players for me to have them going throughout the season. These are calculated decisions that I make, and the management makes. There's nothing beyond that,” he added.