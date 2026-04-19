'Mumbai Cha Raja': Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Players Receive Special Welcome In Ahmedabad Ahead Of GT VS MI Clash | VIDEO

Rohit Sharma received a grand welcome as the Mumbai Indians landed in Ahmedabad | Image Credits: X/rushiii_12

Rohit Sharma received a grand welcome as the Mumbai Indians landed in Ahmedabad ahead of their IPL 2026 clash against the Gujarat Titans on Monday. Rohit who missed the last game due to injury travelled with the team, where a staff at the hotel was waiting with the sign 'Mumbai Cha Raja now in Ahmedabad', further stressing the former Indian captain's popularity, even in rival cities.

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Rohit, MI receive grand welcome

The gesture drew smiles from players and staff, with visuals of the welcome soon making rounds on social media. Rohit, widely regarded as one of the most successful captains in IPL history, continues to enjoy a massive fan following across the country, and the reception in Ahmedabad served as yet another example of his widespread appeal.

Rohit was garlanded on arrival with a shawl, as were the rest of the Mi players, many who arrived with their families.

Will Rohit play against GT?

While it remains unclear whether Rohit will return to the playing XI for the upcoming fixture, his presence with the squad is a positive sign for Mumbai Indians as they gear up for a crucial encounter. The five-time champions will be hoping for a boost both from their senior star’s potential comeback and the momentum heading into the clash against a competitive Gujarat Titans side.

Mumbai have slipped to four losses in a row and are second from bottom in IPL 2026, and would hope to have their Hit-Man back in action soon.