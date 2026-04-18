'I Never Heard Him Complain Or...': Preity Zinta Shares Emotional Note On Prabhsimran Singh Following MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match In Mumbai

Preity Zinta/Prabhsimran Singh/Instagram

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta won hearts on social media after her heartfelt response to a fan on X about rising star Prabhsimran Singh. The actress and co-owner couldn’t hold back her admiration following the youngster’s match-winning performance against the Mumbai Indians at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Replying to a user’s post praising Prabhsimran, Zinta offered a deeply personal glimpse into the batter’s character, both on and off the field. “He is also soft spoken, well behaved and extremely sweet. His mom makes food and brings it to the hotel (Best Kadi Chawal & Bhartha among other things) for the entire team every IPL. I never heard him complain or come late when he sat on the bench. Watching him shine fills me up with so much joy cuz nothing is more rewarding than to see a good guy win. Sorry I couldn’t help commenting on your write up as it popped up in my timeline,” she wrote.

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Her words quickly resonated with fans, who praised not only Prabhsimran’s performance but also his humility and upbringing. The 25-year-old batter played a crucial role in Punjab Kings’ victory, smashing a brilliant 80-run knock that guided his team past a strong Mumbai Indians side in their home conditions.

Zinta’s message highlighted the lesser-seen side of professional athletes, the discipline, patience, and perseverance required, especially for players who spend time on the bench before getting their moment. Her mention of Prabhsimran’s mother bringing home-cooked meals for the team added a touching, familial dimension to the high-pressure world of the Indian Premier League.

As Prabhsimran continues to rise through the ranks, performances like his Wankhede masterclass are beginning to cement his place as a dependable batter for Punjab Kings. Backed by the unwavering support of his franchise and the heartfelt endorsement of its owner, the young cricketer’s journey is shaping into one of resilience and reward.