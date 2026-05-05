'Mumbai Cha Raja... Rohit Sharma': Aakash Chopra On Wankhede Crowd's Love For The 'Hitman'; Calls It 'Surreal' | VIDEO | X

Mumbai, May 5: Former Indian cricketer and cricket commentator Aakash Chopra was in awe for the love that the Mumbaikars show for Rohit Sharma. He shared a video on his social media account and said that the crowd at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium chant "Mumbai Cha Raja, Rohit Sharma" is "surreal" and the love which they show is "overwhelming."

Wankhede Loves Rohit

Aakash Chopra shared the video after Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Wankhede Stadium. Rohit Sharma played a match-winning knock of 84 runs off 44 balls and helped the team chase down a massive target of 229 runs.

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Aakash Chopra highlighted the love of Wankhede crowd after he played the match-winning innings after making comeback in the squad.

'Surreal Feeling'

He said, "I saw something surreal, honestly. I f you want know how much Mumbai loves Rohit Sharma, then you will have to come to the Wankhede Stadium." He also said that the DJ stopped after 10 PM and the crowd took over and everyone started chanting "Mumbai Cha Raja... Rohit Sharma." 30,000 fans, one voice. Surreal feeling.

Mumbai's Favourite Son

He also said in the viral video, "He has done a lot for the Mumbai Indians team and he has also done a lot for the city. He is one of their favourite sons." Rohit Sharma was born in Maharashtra's Nagpur, but raised in Mumbai's Borivali. He played his cricket in Mumbai and the crowd loves him.