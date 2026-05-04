'Mumbai Cha Raja': Rohit Sharma Smashes Stunning Half-Century On Injury Comeback In MI Vs LSG Clash | VIDEO

Rohit Sharma smashed a half-century on his comeback from injury. | X/IPL

Rohit Sharma showed exactly what Mumbai Indians missed in his injury absence with a stunning batting display at the Wankhede. Having missed 4 games due to a hamstring issue, the 38-year-old stroked a quick fire half-century to put Mumbai Indians on course for a victory against a strong LSG bowling line up.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Introduced as impact player, Rohit started off with a lucky boundary off Mohsin Khan before doling out punishment to LSG bowler. Mohammed Shami and Avesh Khani copped massive sixes as the Hit-Man put on a stunning opening partnership with Ryan Rickelton.

Rohit initially took his time, before going berserk as Mumbai Indians hunted down Lucknow's 228 in ease. He reached his half-century in just 27 balls, hitting as many as six sixes.