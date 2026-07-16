'Mumbai Cha Raja...': Crowd Chants Slogan For Rohit Sharma At Sophia Gardens Amid Retirement Buzz | VIDEO | X

Cardiff, July 16: Star Indian opener and former Team India captain has once against showed why he remains once of the most loved cricketers in the world. During India's second ODI against England at Sophia Gardens Cricket Stadium in Cardiff, the entire stadium echoed with chants of "Mumbai Cha Raja, Rohit Sharma." The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed the crowd cheering Rohit Sharma while he is facing Jofra Archer. The fans present at the stadium loudly sang, "Mumbai Cha Raja, Rohit Sharma.

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The video was shared on social media with the caption, "The entire Sophia Gardens stadium was chanting "Mumbai Cha Raja, Rohit Sharma" during the match. From India to England, the craze and love for Rohit Sharma remain the same."

The chants came at a time when reports have claimed that Rohit Sharma's ODI future is uncertain. Amid the retirement rumours, the overwhelming support from fans in England showed the love and respect the veteran batter continues to enjoy.

From packed stadiums in India to cricket grounds in England, Rohit has always received a warm welcome from fans. The latest chants at Sophia Gardens were another reminder of his huge fan following across the world.

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Rohit is one of India's most successful captains and batters in white-ball cricket. He led India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title and has been a key figure in the ODI team for over a decade.

As retirement speculation continues, the fans are expressing their emotions widely on social media.