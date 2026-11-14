 Mumbai Captain Suryakumar Yadav Hits Back At Selectors With 15-Ball Fifty After India Snub
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Mumbai Captain Suryakumar Yadav Hits Back At Selectors With 15-Ball Fifty After India Snub

Suryakumar Yadav made a blistering statement after being overlooked for India's T20I plans and Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad. Leading Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener against Hyderabad, he smashed a 15-ball half-century and finished with 60 off 21 deliveries. His explosive knock powered Mumbai to a seven-wicket victory, completing the 173-run chase in just 13.1 overs.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 02:04 PM IST
Mumbai Captain Suryakumar Yadav Hits Back At Selectors With 15-Ball Fifty After India Snub
Mumbai Captain Suryakumar Yadav Hits Back At Selectors |

Suryakumar Yadav delivered a stunning response to his recent selection setbacks, smashing a 15-ball half-century as Mumbai captain in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener against Hyderabad on Saturday. He finished with a blistering 60 off just 21 deliveries to lead Mumbai to a commanding seven-wicket victory.

Suryakumar Yadav makes selectors take notice

Chasing 173, Mumbai needed just 13.1 overs to reach the target, winning with 41 balls to spare. Leading from the front, Suryakumar took the Hyderabad bowling attack apart with his trademark strokeplay and aggressive intent. His 15-ball fifty sealed the chase that Mumbai completed with remarkable ease.

The Mumbai captain showcased his full range of innovative strokes, combining clean hitting with his ability to find gaps in the field. The former India captain struck six boundaries and five sixes and was rightly awarded the player of the match.

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Suryakumar's return to domestic cricket comes after a challenging period on the selection front. He has been left out of India's T20I plans and was also overlooked for Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad.

The veteran still has ambitions of making a comeback to the Indian set up and performances like the one on Saturday will catch the eye of the selectors. A good SMAT campaign, especially as captain, could push his case for a return to favour.

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