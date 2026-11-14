'Calm Down, Drink & Watch The Match': Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Gesture To Fans Goes Viral During IND vs NZ 4th ODI | Video

Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Gesture To Fans Goes Viral | rushiii_12/X

Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma was once again at the centre of an entertaining moment during the 4th ODI between India and New Zealand. The star batter was spotted making hilarious hand gestures towards fans as he walked along the boundary line, seemingly asking them to calm down, grab a drink and enjoy the match.

In a video circulating on social media, Rohit could be seen interacting with spectators while making gestures with his hands. His expressions and body language appeared to convey a light-hearted message to the fans: "Calm down, drink and watch the match."

Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Gesture To Fans Goes Viral

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The moment left cricket fans amused, with Rohit's effortless connection with the crowd adding another entertaining moment to the contest. Known for his witty remarks, relaxed personality and humorous interactions, the Indian batting stalwart has often entertained fans even away from the crease.

Rohit's popularity among Indian cricket supporters remains enormous, and his presence near the boundary is often enough to draw loud cheers from the stands. The latest interaction was another reminder of the affection he enjoys among fans, who were delighted to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketer.

The video is now catching attention on social media, with fans enjoying Rohit's funny take on the spectators' enthusiasm during the India-New Zealand encounter.

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