'Mujhe Bhi Pata Nahi Chal Raha Kya Hua': Axar Patel REACTS After Crushing 9-Wicket Loss To RCB | VIDEO

Axar Patel REACTS After Crushing 9-Wicket Loss To RCB | VIDEO | X

New Delhi, April 27: Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel was clueless of what happened after their crushing defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday. Axar said in the post-match interview that he had no idea of what happened after RCB handed them the biggest defeat of IPL 2026.

RCB pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood bowled exceptionally and bowled DC out for only 75 runs which is the lowest total of the IPL 2026 season. Luckily, they managed to avoid the lowest total of IPL history of 49 runs which was scored by RCB against KKR.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

High-scoring Clash Against PBKS

The most surprising part of the DC collapse is that they scored 264 runs at the same venue in the IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings and today they fell for a small target of only 75 runs. Their top order and the middle order batsmen struggled to score runs against the RCB pacers.

Taking into account their 264 runs target in the previous match, commentator and former cricketer Murali Karthik asked him about what happened. He replied that he also has no idea of what happened or what went wrong.

Axar Reacts

Kartik asked, "Ek aisa match do din pehle jahan itne run bane, aur aaj pata nahi kya hua." (A match where so many runs were scored just two days ago and today I don't understand what happened). Axar Patel replied, "Haan mujhe bhi abhi tak nahi pata chal raha kya hua." (Yes, even I still don’t understand what happened.)

Dust Storm Hit Arun Jaitley Stadium

The match was also hit by a dust storm while DC were batting. Strong winds were blowing across the stadium carrying dust and garbage. However, the umpires did not stop the game and forced the DC batters to play in low visibility.