e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMuhammad Rizwan meets Nepal cricket team including rape accused Sandeep Lamiche; fans enraged

Muhammad Rizwan meets Nepal cricket team including rape accused Sandeep Lamiche; fans enraged

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, visited the Nepal Cricket team on Sunday. Rizwan met the national players which included the rape-accused Sandeep Lamichhane

Joshua GeorgeUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, visited the Nepal Cricket team on Sunday. Rizwan met the national players which included the rape-accused Sandeep Lamichhane.

On Sunday evening, Rizwan met Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) President Chatur Bahadur Chand and had a discussion about the growth of cricket in the country.

Both players Rizwan and Lamichane are represented by the same talent management team owned by Pakistan based Talha Aisham who was also part of the visit.

It is not yet clear why Rizwan met the Nepal team but his meeting with Lamichane did lead to fan enrage. Fans were visibly upset after Rizwan met Lamichane with some condemning Talha for taking Rizwan to meet a person accused of rape

Read Also
Cricket Association of Nepal lifts suspension on Sandeep Lamichane; Attorney General challenges...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Defeating India bigger than Ashes': Aussie players share importance of series victory in India,...

'Defeating India bigger than Ashes': Aussie players share importance of series victory in India,...

'India can go to hell if they don't want to come to Pakistan': Javed Miandad lashes out at India in...

'India can go to hell if they don't want to come to Pakistan': Javed Miandad lashes out at India in...

Border Gavaskar Series: Batting first, getting good 1st innings scores can put pressure on India...

Border Gavaskar Series: Batting first, getting good 1st innings scores can put pressure on India...

'My daughters are not on social media': Shahid Afridi on Twitter handle impersonating his daughter...

'My daughters are not on social media': Shahid Afridi on Twitter handle impersonating his daughter...

Muhammad Rizwan meets Nepal cricket team including rape accused Sandeep Lamiche; fans enraged

Muhammad Rizwan meets Nepal cricket team including rape accused Sandeep Lamiche; fans enraged