Muhammad Rizwan meets Nepal cricket team including rape accused Sandeep Lamiche; fans enraged

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, visited the Nepal Cricket team on Sunday. Rizwan met the national players which included the rape-accused Sandeep Lamichhane.

On Sunday evening, Rizwan met Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) President Chatur Bahadur Chand and had a discussion about the growth of cricket in the country.

Both players Rizwan and Lamichane are represented by the same talent management team owned by Pakistan based Talha Aisham who was also part of the visit.

It is not yet clear why Rizwan met the Nepal team but his meeting with Lamichane did lead to fan enrage. Fans were visibly upset after Rizwan met Lamichane with some condemning Talha for taking Rizwan to meet a person accused of rape

