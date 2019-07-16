MSSA Girls U-16 Div I football tournament: Ananya Biswas scores hattrick in Bombay Scottish win

Mumbai: Ananya Biswas produced a brilliant performance scoring a hattrick to power Bombay Scottish (Mahim) to a massive 8-0 victory over Army Public School, Colaba, in the opening game of the MSSA Girls U-16 Div I football tournament played at Cooperage Football Ground on Monday. It was a complete team effort from Bombay Scottish, while Ananya dominated with 3 goals, her teammate Parnita Nimkar impressed by scoring 2 goals.

Ananya started strongly by scoring the first goal within 3 minutes. There was no looking back from there for the Bombay Scottish as they continued to attack and put pressure on Army Public Girls. They were rewarded once again when Ananya and Pranita Nimkar scored back-to-back goals in the ninth minute to extend the lead to 3-0 within 10 minutes of the first half.

Riya Mayekar & Urrina Poonawala then landed blows by scoring a goal each in the 19th & 22nd minute to help Bombay Scottish take a decisive 5-0 lead in the first half. Bombay Scottish started the second half where they left off with Ananya scoring in the opening minute, Pranita was following in close quarters and scored her second goal in the 28th minute to extended the lead to 7-0. Harshali Manovkar got into the action with a goal in the 39th minute.

Army did well to hold Bombay Scottish in the fag end of the match but they did not manage to score any goals resulting in a 8-0 victory for Bombay Scottish in the opening tie. The Boys U-16 tie was rather uneventful with 3 out of the 4 matches resulting in a goalless draw. In the only result of the day, the Army Public School boys team managed to find some success defeating Jamnabai Narsee School 1-0 courtesy of a goal from the substitute Karan Singh.

Results

Under 16 Boys Div I:

Army Public School, Colaba (Karan Singh) bt Jamnabai Narsee School, Juhu 1-0; Campion School "A", Cooperage drew with Cathedral and John Cannon, Fort 0-0; St. Mary's SSC, Mazgaon drew with St. Pius X, Mulund 0-0; St. Francis D'Assisi, Borivali drew with St. Stanislaus High School, Bandra 0-0

Under 16 Girls Div I:

Bombay Scottish, Mahim (Ananya Biswas - 3, Pranita Nimkar - 2, Harshali Manovkar, Riva Mayekar, Urrina Poonawala) bt Army Public School, Colaba 8-0; Jamnabai Narsee School, Juhu drew with Bombay Internationals, Babulnath 0-0; Apostolic Carmel, Bandra (Riya D'Souza) drew with VCW Arya Vidya Mandir, Bandra E (Dhriti Tiwari) 1-1

- FPJ SPORTS DESK