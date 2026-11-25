MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament: St Arnold Thrash Utpal Sanghvi 8-0 In Boys Under-14 Division 4 Clash | Representational Image

Mumbai: St. Arnold, Andheri, thrashed Utpal Sanghvi, Borivali, 8-0 in the Boys Under-14 Division 4 clash of the Dream Sports MSSA Annual Inter-School Football Tournament at the Goans ground on Wednesday.

Daksh Pawarlia began the rout with two goals inside the opening four minutes. Seven minutes later, Adarsh Reddy and Priyansha Bhabad struck within three minutes of each other to put the match beyond Utpal Sanghvi's reach.

Aryan Patenounce then scored a brace within three minutes, with Himanshu Shirsale finding the net in between in the 18th minute. Satpreet Das rounded off the scoring to complete the comprehensive victory.

In another encounter, A.M. Naik registered a convincing 4-0 victory over Infant Jesus, Malad. Varad Bhalerao and Priansh Bhide scored a brace each as A.M. Naik dominated proceedings and kept a clean sheet to secure a comfortable win.

Results

Boys u 14. div 4

A m Naik -4( Varad bhalerao 2,priansh bhide 2) beat infant jesus malad -0

Billabong int mulund- 2(Devansh Mehta 1,Yajat Chauhan 1) beat Chandaramji charni road -0

St Ignatius jacob circle -0 drew St Theresa bandra -0

G d somani -1( hridaan patni 1) beat Bombay presidency mulund -0

St Arnold Andheri-8(Priyansha Bhabad 1,Aryan patenounce 2,Himanshu Shirsale 1, Satpreet das1 Daksh pawarlia 2 Adarsh Reddy 1) beat Utpal sanghvi Borivali -0

Sri Sri Ravishankar mulund -0 drew Ascend int Bkc -0

Kendriya vidyalaya IIT powai -3(Siddant sujoy1, Swaraj jadhav 2) beat Jes school Jogeshwari-0

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!