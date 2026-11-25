India U19 Asia Cup Heroes Aaryavir Sehwag, Mohit Ulva Enter IPL 2027 Auction | X

Mumbai: Former India opener Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir is among the 994 uncapped players who have registered for the Indian Premier League (IPL) players' auction, scheduled to be held in Goa on Dec 16, while Australian pacers Scott Boland and Jhye Richardson have entered the fray despite concerns over their availability.

Overseas Players' Availability Raises Concerns

The availability of overseas cricketers remains a major talking point ahead of the auction, with several international players registering despite being available for only a limited period of the tournament.

Boland, who played his only two IPL matches in 2016, has registered for the auction at a base price of ₹1 crore. However, the Australian pacer is not expected to be available for the tournament.

Richardson's Availability Remains Limited

Richardson, whom Punjab Kings bought for ₹14 crore ahead of the 2021 season, has entered the auction at the maximum base price of ₹2 crore. The Australian pacer, who has represented his country across all three formats of international cricket, will be available for only half of the tournament.

IPL veteran David Warner, who last featured in the competition in 2024, has set his base price at ₹2 crore. While the former Australian international may struggle to find takers at the auction, his availability for the tournament is not a concern following his retirement from international cricket.

New Zealand batter Bevon-John Jacobs has registered for the auction despite being available for only 10% of the tournament, while England's Sam Billings will be available for 80% of the league's duration.

The availability of overseas players has traditionally been a concern for IPL franchises, particularly when it comes to securing the services of international cricketers for the entire tournament.

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc's absence during the first half of IPL 2026 was a major setback for Delhi Capitals. Starc has not made himself available for the 2027 edition of the tournament, while fellow Australian Travis Head has also opted to stay out.

Aaryavir, Mohit among uncapped players

India's Under-19 stars Aaryavir Sehwag and Mohit Ulva have registered for the auction at a base price of ₹30 lakh each.

Both youngsters played crucial roles in India's triumph in the recent Under-19 Asia Cup in Oman, particularly in the final against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Aaryavir was adjudged the player of the tournament following an impressive batting performance that saw him accumulate more than 361 runs in five innings.

The uncapped players' list also features experienced India internationals Ishant Sharma and Nitish Rana, both of whom have extensive experience in the IPL.

The veteran pacer and the batter have played more than 100 IPL matches each and will enter the auction at a base price of ₹50 lakh each.

Under IPL rules, an Indian cricketer who has not played international cricket for five years returns to the auction as an uncapped player, irrespective of his previous international experience.

The provision allows experienced Indian cricketers who have been away from international cricket for the stipulated period to feature in the same category as emerging players yet to represent the country at the senior international level.

Among the other Indian cricketers listed in the uncapped category are Mandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Navdeep Saini and Chetan Sakariya.

The uncapped group thus features a mix of promising youngsters and seasoned campaigners with considerable IPL experience, while the availability of overseas players remains a concern ahead of the Goa auction.

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