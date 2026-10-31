MSSA Inter-School Football 2026-27: Oberoi International Win Boys U-16 Division 4 Crown, Earn Promotion |

Mumbai: Oberoi International, Goregaon won the Boys Under-16 Division 4 title in the Dream Sports MSSA Annual Inter-School Football Tournament 2026-27. Stvya Dhawan scored the decisive goal as Oberoi edged past St. Augustine, Vasai 1-0 in the final on Saturday to earn promotion to the third-division league next season.

St. Andrews, Bandra bagged third place after Aryan Sawant's goal led them to a 1-0 win over St. Pius X, Mulund.

Results

Boys U-16 Div 4

Finals

Oberoi Intl, Goregaon - 1 (Stvya Dhawan) beat St. Augustine, Vasai- 0

Third Place

St. Andrews, Bandra - 1( Aryan Sawant) beat St Pius X, Mulund- 0

Boys U-14 Div 4

Nes National, Mulund -0 drew Dr Antonio D'Silva- 0

Sharada Mandir, Grant Road -3 (Mhansh Purohit 2, Diyan Shah) beat The Universal, Ghatkopar -0

St. Wilfred, Mira Road got a walkover against CP Goenka, Oshiwara

Bunts Sangha SM Shetty SSC, Powai -2 (Siddhant Devadia 2) beat DG Khetan B, Malad -0

(2-0)