 MSSA Inter-School Football 2026-27: Oberoi International Win Boys U-16 Division 4 Crown, Earn Promotion
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HomeSportsMSSA Inter-School Football 2026-27: Oberoi International Win Boys U-16 Division 4 Crown, Earn Promotion

MSSA Inter-School Football 2026-27: Oberoi International Win Boys U-16 Division 4 Crown, Earn Promotion

Oberoi International, Goregaon, clinched the Dream Sports MSSA Boys Under-16 Division 4 football title with a 1-0 victory over St. Augustine, Vasai, on Saturday. Stvya Dhawan scored the winning goal, securing promotion to Division 3 next season. St. Andrews, Bandra, finished third after defeating St. Pius X, Mulund, 1-0. Several Under-14 Division 4 fixtures were also contested.

Haridev PushparajUpdated: Saturday, October 31, 2026, 09:13 PM IST
MSSA Inter-School Football 2026-27: Oberoi International Win Boys U-16 Division 4 Crown, Earn Promotion
MSSA Inter-School Football 2026-27: Oberoi International Win Boys U-16 Division 4 Crown, Earn Promotion |

Mumbai: Oberoi International, Goregaon won the Boys Under-16 Division 4 title in the Dream Sports MSSA Annual Inter-School Football Tournament 2026-27. Stvya Dhawan scored the decisive goal as Oberoi edged past St. Augustine, Vasai 1-0 in the final on Saturday to earn promotion to the third-division league next season.

St. Andrews, Bandra bagged third place after Aryan Sawant's goal led them to a 1-0 win over St. Pius X, Mulund.

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Results

Boys U-16 Div 4

Finals

Oberoi Intl, Goregaon - 1 (Stvya Dhawan) beat St. Augustine, Vasai- 0

Third Place

St. Andrews, Bandra - 1( Aryan Sawant) beat St Pius X, Mulund- 0

Boys U-14 Div 4

Nes National, Mulund -0 drew Dr Antonio D'Silva- 0

Sharada Mandir, Grant Road -3 (Mhansh Purohit 2, Diyan Shah) beat The Universal, Ghatkopar -0

St. Wilfred, Mira Road got a walkover against CP Goenka, Oshiwara

Bunts Sangha SM Shetty SSC, Powai -2 (Siddhant Devadia 2) beat DG Khetan B, Malad -0

(2-0)

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