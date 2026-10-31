Mumbai Harris Shield 2026: Anjuman-I-Islam Eye Historic Hat-Trick Of Titles Against General Education Academy In Final |

Mumbai: Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English School (CSTM) will be aiming to complete a hat-trick of titles when they take on General Education Academy, Chembur, in the final of the 130th Harris Shield, organised by the Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA), at the Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra-Kurla Complex ground from November 4 to 6.

One of the most successful teams in the history of the prestigious Under-16 inter-school cricket tournament, Anjuman has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence in recent years, reclaiming their dominance after a prolonged title drought.

The school ended a 19-year wait for the coveted trophy in 2024 and successfully defended its crown in 2025. Having reached a third consecutive final, Anjuman will now look to underline their supremacy by securing another title.

Their 2025 triumph came with a convincing eight-wicket victory over Al-Barkaat Malik Muhammad English School, Kurla, at the Wankhede Stadium.

The emphatic victory also put to rest questions raised over their 2024 title triumph.

In that final, Anjuman were declared winners against Modern English School, Chembur, on the strength of a slender four-run first-innings lead. The result had sparked debate, with some questioning whether the quotient rule should have been applied.

However, under the guidance of coaches Ghulam Parkar and Kadir Patel, Anjuman responded by successfully defending their title the following season.

The school's resurgence has extended beyond the Harris Shield, with Anjuman also winning the Mumbai Indians Junior Championships boys' Under-16 title.

Anjuman's cricketing heritage stretches back several decades, having produced several international and domestic cricketers, including the late Salim Durani, Ghulam Parkar, Wasim Jaffer and India Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The institution has also been associated with several promising young cricketers, including left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Kundu.

Former Anjuman coach Naushad Khan, father of Mumbai cricketers Sarfaraz and Musheer Khan, also played a role in nurturing young talent at the institution. Both Sarfaraz and Musheer had early associations with the school.

Musheer was felicitated by Anjuman on Friday for his outstanding all-round performance against Haryana in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy match at the BKC, where he scored 109 and claimed eight wickets in the match.

Dr Zahir Kazi, president of Anjuman-I-Islam and a Padma awardee, attributed the school's renewed success to sustained investment in cricket infrastructure and player development.

"We have a strong legacy in cricket and have produced many Indian and Ranji cricketers. We have won the Harris Shield most times. Schools have feared playing against our team in the past; such was our aura. Now, with the efforts of the administration, coaches, and all stakeholders involved, we have brought back that legacy. Some key decisions a decade ago, including the installation of a turf wicket at the school premises, have done wonders. We won two back-to-back titles and are in the final this year and hope to make a hat-trick of titles," Kazi said during the institution's 150th anniversary celebrations.

Kazi emphasised that the institution's commitment extended beyond developing cricketers to supporting talented youngsters from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

"We also believe in grooming talent and giving free education and training to those who can't afford it. Brothers Laxmanprasad Vishwakarma and Ramprasad Vishwakarma did well for us last season in the title triumph. Their parents were living in far suburbs and couldn't afford their daily travel and equipment. We said we would take care of their expenses, and look how well they performed," Kazi added.

Laxmanprasad emerged as the leading run-scorer in the 129th Harris Shield with 488 runs, including a highest score of 234 not out. His brother Ramprasad also made valuable contributions to the team's successful campaign.

The Harris Shield, named after Lord Harris, a former England cricketer and Governor of Bombay, has long been regarded as one of Mumbai's most prestigious school cricket competitions.

Established in 1897, the tournament has played a significant role in identifying and nurturing some of Indian cricket's finest batting talents.

Its most celebrated moment came in February 1988, when Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli stitched together a mammoth 664-run partnership for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier's High School. The partnership became one of the most iconic achievements in school cricket history.

Two decades later, Sarfaraz Khan announced his arrival with a sensational 439 for Rizvi Springfield against Indian Education Society, Kandivli, in 2009. Rizvi's Arman Jaffer broke the record later by scoring 473 runs in February 2013, following up on his 498 in the 2010 Giles Shield.

In November 2013, another Rizvi Springfield prodigy, Prithvi Shaw, rewrote the record books by smashing 546 off 330 balls against St Francis D'Assisi School, Borivali, at Azad Maidan.

The competition has continued to serve as an important platform for Mumbai's emerging cricketers, with performances in the tournament often opening doors to higher levels of the game.

For Anjuman, the upcoming final represents another opportunity to add to their illustrious history and reinforce their standing as a powerhouse of Mumbai school cricket.

With two consecutive titles already secured, a third straight triumph would further strengthen the school's revived cricketing legacy.