MSSA football: Army Public School, Don Bosco share points

Mumbai: Army Public School put up a brilliant performance but were undone by lack of communication settling for a 1-1 draw against a strong Don Bosco, Borivali team. Army Public School moved to the quarterfinals after Jamnabai Narsee Juhu lost to Don Bosco, Matunga 2-0.

It was just another day for the few spectators and bystanders witnessing young football players in action at St Xavier's ground in Parel but it was a tough test for the Army School kids, who wrote an exam earlier in the morning and were in the field within a couple of hours facing Don Bosco, Borivali for a chance to make the quarterfinals.

Don Bosco were back in the game with renewed energy and went head to head with Army Public Boys. Players got a bit of a breather when a taxi carrying material entered the ground and tried to manoeuvre its way to the side of the corner, referees intervented and had to persuade the driver to take his taxi out of the play area.

Even after multiple attempts both teams did not manage to score in the second half and had to settle for a 1-1 draw. The Army Public boys will be keenly tracking the encounter between Don Bosco, Matunga and Jamnabai Narsee as Jamnabai needs a draw to get through to the quarter-final

Results

Boys Under 16 Div I: Army Public School (Abhinav Jagtap) drew with Don Bosco, Borivali (Aaron Pinto) 1-1; The Cathedral and John Connon (Jaden Irani) bt St Pius X 1-0; Campion School drew with St Mary's High School 0-0: Don Bosco, Matunga bt Jamnabai Narsee 2-0

Girls Under 16 Div I: Apostolic Carmel, Bandra (Ash D'ribe, Yukta Bhojane) bt Jamnabai Narsee, Juhu 3-0; Bai Avabai Petit, Bandra (Danaisha Bacha, Zinta Avari) bt Army Public School, Colaba 2-0; Bombay Scottish, Mahim (Harshali Mandeokar, Ananya Biswas, Riva Mayekar, Jonita Joy) bt Aditya Birla, Tardeo 5-0; VCW Arya Vidya Mandir, Bandra East drew with Bombay Internationals, Babulnath 0-0