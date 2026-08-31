MSSA Enters Record Books After 133 Years, Recognised As Oldest School Sports Association

The Mumbai Schools Sports Association celebrates its 133-year legacy and landmark recognition for school sports and football participation | File Photo

Mumbai, August 29, 2026: The Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA), established in 1893, has achieved a landmark milestone by earning recognition for two prestigious records — Oldest School Sports Association and Maximum Schools Participating in Football Tournaments Conducted by an Organisation.

With a legacy spanning 133 years, MSSA has remained committed to promoting sports among schoolchildren and creating opportunities for young athletes to compete, develop and excel.

MSSA’s 133-Year Legacy

The Association, originally known as the Bombay High Schools Athletic Association, was founded by Sir Dorabji Jamshedji Tata and sports-minded school principals. Today, MSSA has more than 465 affiliated schools and conducts competitions across multiple sporting disciplines.

Its football programme represents the extraordinary scale of its grassroots sporting movement. Approximately 245 schools, 1,351 teams and 22,000 players participate annually, with around 2,300 matches conducted across boys’ and girls’ age categories from Under-8 to Under-16.

Records Celebrate Participation

For MSSA, the records are a celebration of participation as much as achievement.

The Association’s President, Rev. Fr. Jude Rodrigues, said:

“These records belong to the entire MSSA family. They recognise the contribution of generations of school principals, teachers, coaches, students, parents, office bearers and supporters who have worked tirelessly to promote school sports. Our mission remains simple — to give every child an opportunity to participate, compete and grow through sport.”

The recognition was celebrated during MSSA’s National Sports Day celebrations on August 29, 2026, marking a memorable occasion in the Association’s long history.

Focus On Young Athletes

Beyond the numbers and records, MSSA’s contribution lies in the opportunities it creates for young people. Its tournaments and sporting initiatives encourage discipline, teamwork, leadership, confidence and sportsmanship, while providing a platform for emerging athletes to showcase their talent.

As MSSA looks towards the future, the Association remains focused on expanding participation, strengthening grassroots sport and creating more opportunities for schoolchildren across Mumbai.

From 1893 to 2026, MSSA continues to write its sporting history — one school, one team and one young athlete at a time.