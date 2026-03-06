Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament: 4 Teams Advance As Greenlawns, Don Bosco, CNS And Campion Win U-8 Knockout Matches

Young footballers from Greenlawns, Don Bosco, CNS and Campion celebrate victories as they progress in the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 6, 2026: A competitive day of U-8 Boys MSSA Cup knockout action unfolded at the MSSA Ground, featuring tight finishes, composed penalty shootouts and strong defensive performances. Four teams secured progression with resilient and disciplined displays as the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament continued its high-energy run.

Greenlawns edge past NMAS in penalty shootout

Greenlawns (B.P. Road) opened the morning with a tense tie-breaker win over Nita Mukesh Ambani School (BKC). After a 1–1 draw in regulation time, Greenlawns held their nerve to win 3–2 on penalties, with Sahir Shah contributing both in open play and the shootout.

Don Bosco register narrow win

Don Bosco (Matunga) followed with a narrow 1–0 victory over JBCN International (Mulund), courtesy of a decisive strike from Niccano Fernandes.

CNS deliver confident performance

CNS (Kandivali) then delivered one of the day’s most assured performances, defeating Bombay Scottish (Powai) 2–0 through goals from Ayansh Bhaskaram and Mihit Pal.

Campion seal composed victory

Campion (Cooperage) closed the day with a composed 2–0 win against SVKM JV Parekh (Vile Parle), driven by goals from Shaurya Bhuta and Ashveer Chopra.

Brief scores — March 5 (Venue: MSSA Ground)

U-8 Boys MSSA Cup — Knockout

Nita Mukesh Ambani School (BKC) 1 (A. Soni) drew with Greenlawns (B.P. Road) 1 (S. Shah) — Greenlawns won 3–2 on penalties

Penalties (Greenlawns): S. Shah, S. Gada, Y. Shah

Penalties (NMAS): A. Soni, M. Doshi

JBCN Int. (Mulund) 0 lost to Don Bosco (Matunga) 1

(N. Fernandes)

Bombay Scottish (Powai) 0 lost to CNS (Kandivali) 2

(A. Bhaskaram, M. Pal)

SVKM JV Parekh (Vile Parle) 0 lost to Campion (Cooperage) 2

(S. Bhuta, A. Chopra)

