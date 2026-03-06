Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament: Ascend International, AVM Juhu And CNS Kandivali Shine In U-8 Knockout Matches

Young footballers display impressive skills during the Boys U-8 knockout matches of the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament at MSSA Ground, Azad Maidan | Representative Image

Mumbai, March 5, 2026: The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament continued to showcase exciting young talent on Thursday at MSSA Ground, Azad Maidan (Turf), with the Boys Under-8 MSSA Cup Knockout matches delivering an action-packed day featuring commanding wins and a dramatic tie-breaker finish.

Ascend International dominate opening match

Ascend International, BKC made an impressive start, registering a comfortable 3–0 victory over Ramniwas Bajaj, Malad. Aarav Podar, Mahia Gupta and Ziyadeer Gala each scored once in a confident attacking display.

Smt. RSB AVM, Juhu followed with a similar scoreline, defeating Orchid International, Masjid Bunder 3–0. Anjaneya Bhuyar, Abir Gangurde and Rudra Mevani found the net to secure a convincing win.

CNS, Kandivali continued the run of dominant performances, overcoming Kudilal Govindram School 3–0. Viyom Shah led the scoring with a brace, while Kanav Hora added another to complete a strong team performance.

SVKM J.V. Parekh, JBCN and ABWA progress

SVKM J.V. Parekh, Vile Parle produced a solid display to beat Parle Tilak ICSE, Vile Parle 2–0. Miraan Shah and Ahhran Iyengar scored the goals that ensured their progression in the knockout stage.

JBCN International, Mulund edged past New Activity School with a narrow 1–0 victory, courtesy of a decisive strike from Jeev Shrivastav.

Aditya Birla World Academy, Tardeo secured a hard-fought 1–0 win against Fazlani School, Mazgaon, with Aaviv Khivesara netting the match-winner.

NMJ win dramatic tie-breaker

The most dramatic contest of the day came when Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School, BKC faced The Cathedral & John Connon School. After a goalless draw in regulation time, Nita Mukesh Ambani held their composure in the tie-breaker to clinch a 2–1 victory.

Arjun Soni and Vansh Choudhary converted in the shootout for NMJ, while Aarav Sodha scored for Cathedral.

St. Mary’s ICSE edge past CNM

St. Mary’s ICSE, Mazgaon wrapped up the day’s action with a narrow 1–0 win against CNM School, Vile Parle. Zaroon Kazi scored the decisive goal to seal the victory.

With several strong attacking displays and one tense penalty shootout, the U-8 MSSA Cup Knockouts continued to provide thrilling moments as teams battled to move closer to the later stages of the competition.

Brief Scores — March 5

(Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament)

Boys U-8 – MSSA Cup Knockout – MSSA Ground

Ascend Int., BKC 3 (A. Podar, M. Gupta, Z. Gala)

bt Ramniwas Bajaj, Malad 0

Smt. RSB AVM, Juhu 3 (A. Bhuyar, A. Gangurde, R. Mevani)

bt Orchid Int., Masjid Bunder 0

CNS, Kandivali 3 (V. Shah 2, K. Hora)

bt Kudilal Govindram 0

SVKM J.V. Parekh, Vile Parle 2 (M. Shah, A. Iyengar)

bt Parle Tilak ICSE, Vile Parle 0

JBCN Int., Mulund 1 (J. Shrivastav)

bt New Activity 0

Aditya Birla World Academy, Tardeo 1 (A. Khivesara)

bt Fazlani School, Mazgaon 0

Nita Mukesh Ambani Jr., BKC 0 (2)

bt Cathedral & John Connon 0 (1) — via tie-breaker

St. Mary’s ICSE, Mazgaon 1 (Z. Kazi)

bt CNM, Vile Parle 0

