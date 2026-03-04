Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament: Sacred Heart Seal Double Win; Campion ‘A’ And St Mary’s Shine In U-10 Knockouts

Young footballers compete at Azad Maidan as Sacred Heart, Campion ‘A’ and St Mary’s deliver strong performances in the MSSA U-10 knockout matches | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai, March 4, 2026: The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament continued to deliver high-quality action on Wednesday at MSSA Ground, Azad Maidan (Turf), as the Boys Under-10 MSSA Cup Knockout fixtures unfolded in a competitive day of encounters featuring narrow margins and standout individual performances.

Sacred Heart begin with strong win

Sacred Heart, Santacruz began the day on a strong note with a 2–1 victory over JBCN International, Chembur in the 10:00 am fixture. Svarna Patil and Shree Bane struck once each to give Sacred Heart the edge, while Yashvin Kumbhat pulled one back for JBCN in a closely fought contest.

Fazlani Academic edge past Jamnabai Narsee

In the 10:45 am clash, Fazlani Academic, Mazgaon edged past Jamnabai Narsee International, Juhu by a solitary goal. Uzair Sayed proved to be the difference-maker, calmly converting to secure a hard-earned 1–0 win.

Ascend International continue winning run

Ascend International, BKC continued their strong run with a narrow 1–0 triumph over Smt. RSB AVM, Juhu in the 11:30 am fixture. Aushim Sagar netted the decisive goal in a tightly contested match.

Don Bosco International register crucial win

At 12:15 pm, Don Bosco International, Matunga registered a crucial 1–0 victory against The Cathedral & John Connon School, Fort. Siddant Chouhan found the back of the net to seal the win in a disciplined performance.

St. Mary’s ICSE dominate Campion ‘B’

The 1:00 pm encounter saw St. Mary’s ICSE, Mazgaon produce one of the most commanding displays of the day, defeating Campion School ‘B’, Cooperage 3–0. Aarish Dharia, Zach Henriques, and Shivansh Jayalwal were all on target in a clinical attacking performance.

Campion ‘A’ respond with convincing victory

Campion School ‘A’, Cooperage responded emphatically in the 1:45 pm fixture, overcoming CNS, Kandivali 3–1. Dev Agarwal, Hrihaan Jagtap, and Jash Jain scored for Campion ‘A’, while Kabir Muchalla netted the consolation goal for CNS.

Sacred Heart complete memorable double

Sacred Heart, Santacruz returned to action in the final match of the day at 2:30 pm and completed a memorable double with a 1–0 victory over Jamnabai Narsee International, Juhu. Shree Bane scored his second goal of the day to ensure Sacred Heart’s progression in the knockout stages.

U-10 knockouts gather momentum

With tight scorelines and disciplined defensive displays dominating proceedings, the U-10 MSSA Cup Knockouts continue to build momentum as teams battle for supremacy at Azad Maidan.

Brief scores — March 4

(Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament)

Boys U-10 – MSSA Cup Knockout – MSSA Ground

Sacred Heart, Santacruz 2 (S. Patil, S. Bane)

bt JBCN Int., Chembur 1 (Y. Kumbhat)

Fazlani Academic, Mazgaon 1 (U. Sayed)

bt Jamnabai Narsee Int., Juhu 0

Ascend Int., BKC 1 (A. Sagar)

bt Smt. RSB AVM, Juhu 0

Don Bosco Int., Matunga 1 (S. Chouhan)

bt Cathedral & John Connon, Fort 0

St. Mary’s ICSE, Mazgaon 3 (A. Dharia, Z. Henriques, S. Jayalwal)

bt Campion ‘B’, Cooperage 0

Campion ‘A’, Cooperage 3 (D. Agarwal, H. Jagtap, J. Jain)

bt CNS, Kandivali 1 (K. Muchalla)

Sacred Heart, Santacruz 1 (S. Bane)

bt Jamnabai Narsee Int., Juhu 0

