Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament: Jamnabai Narsee, AM Naik And Parle Tilak Deliver Standout Wins In Mumbai

Young footballers in action during the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Tournament in Mumbai, where Jamnabai Narsee, A.M. Naik and Parle Tilak delivered standout wins | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai, February 27, 2026: The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament produced an exciting day of action as the Boys Under-8 Division III Playoffs were played at MSSA Turf, while the Boys Under-10 MSSA Cup Knockout fixtures unfolded at the MSSA Ground.

Under-8 Division III playoffs

In the Under-8 Division III playoff matches at MSSA Turf, A.M. Naik School, Powai delivered a commanding 5–1 victory over Green Acres in a high-scoring contest. Dhwanish Mehta starred with a brace, while Kabir Arora, Aahan Kanuga and Prithvi Vijay added to the tally. Green Acres’ lone goal came via an own goal.

Jamnabai Narsee International, Juhu edged Cathedral & John Connon, Fort 2–1 in a closely fought encounter. Samar Reddy found the net, while an own goal by Kayan Irani added to Jamnabai’s tally. Arjun Patkar scored the solitary goal for Cathedral & John Connon.

Bombay Scottish, Powai secured a confident 3–0 win over Cresmondal World, with Zeph Lloyd netting twice and Neelansh Seth adding another to seal the result.

Hill Spring International, Tardeo registered a narrow 1–0 triumph over Hiranandani Foundation School, Powai, courtesy of a decisive strike from Aveer Garodia.

Under-10 MSSA Cup knockout

Meanwhile, in the Under-10 MSSA Cup Knockout matches at the MSSA Ground, Ramniwas Bajaj English High School advanced after a tense penalty shootout win over Utpal Sanghvi IGCSE, Juhu. The match ended goalless in regulation time before Ramniwas Bajaj held their nerve to prevail 4–3 on penalties, with successful conversions from Hetwik Mistry, Aavahaan Agarwal, Ayush Bhat and Jihan Bhandari.

Smt. RSB A.V.M., Juhu clinched a narrow 1–0 victory against CNM, Vile Parle, thanks to a strike from Kriteev Mehta.

Cathedral & John Connon, Fort progressed with a composed 2–0 win over Vibgyor International, Malad, with Neev Dugar and Rihaan Savla finding the net.

JBCN International, Oshiwara moved into the next round via walkover after Rustomjee Cambridge International, Thane failed to report for their fixture.

Parle Tilak ICSE, Vile Parle produced one of the standout performances of the day, defeating St Xavier’s, Borivali 4–0. Vivaan Khidbide scored a brace, while Aarush Kadam and Divit Jain contributed a goal each.

Campion ‘B’, Cooperage completed the day’s action with a comfortable 2–0 victory over St Gregorious, Chembur, as Jian Mehta and Rehaan P. scored to seal the win.

Brief scores — February 27

(Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament)

Boys U-8 – Division III (Playoffs)

A.M. Naik, Powai 5 (D. Mehta 2, K. Arora, A. Kanuga, P. Vijay)

bt Green Acres 1 (P. Vijay OG)

Jamnabai Narsee Int., Juhu 2 (S. Reddy, K. Irani OG)

bt Cathedral & John Connon, Fort 1 (A. Patkar)

Bombay Scottish, Powai 3 (Z. Lloyd 2, N. Seth)

bt Cresmondal World 0

Hill Spring Int., Tardeo 1 (A. Garodia)

bt Hiranandani Foundation, Powai 0

Boys U-10 – MSSA Cup Knockout

Ramniwas Bajaj English 0 (4)

bt Utpal Sanghvi IGCSE, Juhu 0 (3) — via penalties

Smt. RSB A.V.M., Juhu 1 (K. Mehta)

bt CNM, Vile Parle 0

Cathedral & John Connon, Fort 2 (N. Dugar, R. Savla)

bt Vibgyor Int., Malad 0

JBCN Int., Oshiwara — walkover

bt Rustomjee Cambridge Int., Thane

Parle Tilak ICSE, Vile Parle 4 (V. Khidbide 2, A. Kadam, D. Jain)

bt St Xavier’s, Borivali 0

Campion ‘B’, Cooperage 2 (J. Mehta, Rehaan P.)

bt St Gregorious, Chembur 0

