Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Tournament: Cathedral & John Connon, Jamnabai Narsee And Thakur Public Shine In Dramatic Knockouts | Representative Image

Mumbai, February 26, 2026: A thrilling day of playoff and knockout action unfolded at the MSSA Turf and MSSA Ground as the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament showcased tightly contested battles, shootout drama, and high-scoring wins across the Boys U-8 Third Division and Boys U-10 MSSA Cup. Young footballers displayed grit, skill, and composure under pressure, making it one of the most exciting days of the tournament so far.

U-8 playoffs light up MSSA Turf

At the MSSA Turf, Green Acres (Chembur) opened with a hard-fought 2–1 win over Shishu Vihar. St. Mary’s ICSE ‘B’ (Mazagaon) edged past Swami Vivekanand Int. (Gorai) in a 2–0 shootout after a 1–1 draw. Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) followed with a 2–1 victory over Next School (Mulund), before Jamnabai Narsee International (Juhu) recorded a strong 3–0 win powered by a brace from Yuvraj Thakkar.

In a high-intensity encounter, Cresmondal World advanced 1–0 on penalties after a 2–2 draw against St. Mary’s (Santacruz), with Reyansh Tripathi scoring both in regulation and the decisive penalty. Billabong International (Malad) delivered a 4–2 win over Aditya Birla World School, while Hiranandani Foundation (Powai) edged Smt. RSB A.V.M (Juhu) 1–0. Hill Spring International closed the U-8 fixtures with a commanding 4–0 victory.

U-10 knockout drama at MSSA Ground

At the MSSA Ground, the Boys U-10 MSSA Cup Knockout produced high drama from start to finish. Thakur Public School (Kandivali) triumphed 5–4 after a 1–1 draw in regulation, sealing the win 4–3 in the shootout. The Scholar (Colaba) edged Kudilal Govindram 1–0 via a tiebreaker, while St. Dominic Savio (Andheri) posted a narrow 1–0 win over Rustomjee Cambridge (Dahisar). JBCN International (Chembur) progressed via walkover.

Bunts S.M. Shetty (Powai) claimed a 4–2 knockout victory after edging Aditya Birla (Tardeo) 3–1 in penalties. Sacred Heart (Santacruz) advanced via walkover, while Ascend International (BKC) delivered a commanding 7–0 performance powered by six different goalscorers. SVKM J.V. Parekh wrapped the day with a 2–1 win over Holy Family (Andheri).

Brief scores — February 26 (Venue: MSSA Turf)

U-8 Boys 3rd Division — Playoffs

Shishu Vihar 1 (Y. Jain) lost to Green Acres (Chembur) 2

(S. Shetty, R. Thapar)

Swami Vivekanand Int. (Gorai) 1 (D. Tilve) drew with St. Mary’s ICSE ‘B’ (Mazagaon) 1 (V. B.) — St. Mary’s won 2–0 on penalties

Penalties: A. Shah, K. Rangwala

Next School (Mulund) 1 (S. Kabra) lost to Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) 2

(D. Kohli, A. Patkar)

Jankidevi Public 0 lost to Jamnabai Narsee Int. (Juhu) 3

(Y. Thakkar 2, K. Sewhani)

St. Mary’s (Santacruz) 2 (V. Gound, Y. Shaikh) drew Cresmondal World 2 (R. Tripathi 2) — Cresmondal World won 1–0 on penalties

Penalty: R. Tripathi

Aditya Birla World (Tardeo) 2 (V. Choudhary 2) lost to Billabong Int. (Malad) 4

(A. Gokani 2, Y. Gupta, K. Shah)

Smt. RSB A.V.M (Juhu) 0 lost to Hiranandani Foundation (Powai) 1

(D. Gregory)

St. Gregorios (Chembur) 0 lost to Hill Spring Int. (Tardeo) 4

(D. Tanna, Y. Jain)

Brief scores — February 26 (Venue: MSSA Ground)

Boys U-10 MSSA Cup — Knockouts

Christ Church ICSE (Byculla) 1 (M. A. Ansari, D. Godiwala, P. Singh) lost to Thakur Public (Kandivali) 5

(Full time 1–1; TB 4–3; Final 5–4)

(TPS: N. Santalani 2, A. Singh, A. Gowda, A. Kabra)

Kudilal Govindram 0 lost to The Scholar (Colaba) 1

(Full time 0–0; TB 1–0)

(D. Tandel)

Rustomjee Camb. Int. (Dahisar) 0 lost to St. Dominic Savio (Andheri) 1

(Devansh)

St. Joseph Sec. (Malad) lost by walkover to JBCN Int. (Chembur)

Aditya Birla (Tardeo) 2 (I. Jatia 2) lost to Bunts S.M. Shetty Int. 4

(Full time 1–1; TB 3–1)

(V. Sethi 2, I. Agarwal, K. Siraswar)

St. Paul H.S (Dadar) lost by walkover to Sacred Heart (Santacruz)

Orchid Int. (Masjid Bunder) 0 lost to Ascend Int. (BKC) 7

(R. Goel, V. Premnarayen, A. Sagar 2, A. Desai, R. Desmukh, N. Virani)

Holy Family (Andheri) 1 (D. Panchal) lost to SVKM J.V. Parekh 2

(T. Gary, OG)