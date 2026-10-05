MSSA Chess Championship 2026: Podar International School Powai Crowned Overall Champions With Commanding 558 Points |

Mumbai: Podar International School Powai (CBSE) emerged overall champions of the MSSA Chess Championship 2026 after accumulating an impressive 558 points to finish well clear of the competition.

The Cathedral and John Connon School took second place with 343.5 points, a massive 214.5 points behind the champions, while SVKM JV Parekh International School finished third with 315.5 points.

The championship, part of the Dream Sports MSSA 45th Annual Inter-School Chess Tournament, also witnessed closely contested battles in the individual Under-14 boys' and girls' categories.

In the boys' competition, Gaurang Bhandari of Bombay Scottish School, Powai, emerged champion with 8.5 points. The 1827-rated Bhandari finished half a point ahead of Vansh Jajoo of DG Khetan International School, Malad, who secured second place with eight points.

Arha Waghmare of Podar International School Powai also scored eight points and finished third on the tie-break.

Shreff Ayyary of Aditya Birla World Academy and Abhiay Barua of Dhirubhai Ambani International School completed the top five with 7.5 points each.

The girls' event saw Hiranmayee Kulkarni of Smt Ramdevi Sobhraj Bajaj Arya Vidya Mandir claim the title with 7.5 points.

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Aadhya Saish Varde of Lakshdham High School, Goregaon, finished runner-up with seven points, while Mahua Deshpande of CNM and ND Parekh ICSE School, Vile Parle, also scored seven points to take third place on the tie-break.

Podar International School Powai's strength was also reflected in the girls' standings, with Krisha Jain finishing fifth and Anuradha Mohan seventh, both scoring 6.5 points.

The results underlined Podar International School Powai's consistency across categories, with its commanding overall tally of 558 points giving it the championship by a substantial margin.

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