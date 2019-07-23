MSSA: Cathedral & John Cannon pip Army

Mumbai: Skipper Jaden Irani's 22nd-minute goal turned out to be the match-winner as Cathedral & John Cannon, Fort edged out Army Public School, Colaba 1-0 in the quarter-finals of the boys under-16, of the Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA) annual inter-schools football tournament, at the Cooperage, stadium here on Monday.

In an evenly contested encounter teams did have their share dominance but ran out of ideas in the striking circle denied them of a score. In one of the counter-attack, Irani latched on to a ball mid-field and outpaced a couple of defenders to beat the advancing keeper. This happened in the 22nd minute of the game and eventually turned out to be the match-winner.

The Irani-led side Cathedral will take on last years runners-up Don Bosco, Matunga who also scored a solitary goal win over St. Pius X, Mulund. Ninad Kamble scored the match for the Matunga boys. The semi-final is slated to be held on Wednesday.

In another closely contested tie Bombay Scottish, Mahim escaped to victory over Christ Church School, Byculla 5-4 via shoot-out after the teams were locked 1-1 in the regulation time.

They will take on St. Stanislaus, Bandra who brought the end of the campaign of the defending champions St Mary's ICSE Mazgaon by a one-goal win. The all-important goal was scored by Jaffer Mansoori.

Results: Boys (U-16; Div I QFs): Don Bosco High School, Matunga (N Kamble) bt St. Pius X, Mulund 1-0; Cathedral & John Cannon, Fort (J Irani) bt Army Public School, Colaba 1-0; St. Stanislaus, Bandra (J Mansoori) bt St. Mary's ICSE, Mazgaon 1-0; Bombay Scottish, Mahim; (A Mishra) bt Christ Church School, Byculla (K Khera - Own Goal) 5-4 via penalty shootout. Boys (U-16; Div II League): Holy Family High School, Andheri (B Rickson B) bt ANZA School, Byculla 1-0; St. Pauls High School, Dadar (Y Nibajle) bt Navy Children School, Colaba 1-0; St. Xavier's Boys Academy, Marine Lines: 1 (T Rodrigues) drew with Our Lady of Perpetual Succour High School, Chembur: 1 (R Chundwat)