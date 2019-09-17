MSSA: Aaryavardhan Jadhav, Ruturaj Rathod in summit clash

Mumbai: Aaryavardhan Jadhav who represents the Dadar Parsee Youth Assembly School rallied before overcoming Atharva Joshi of Parle Tilak Vidyalaya 21-13, 23-21 and advance to the final of boys under-16 MSSA Inter-School Badminton Championship played at Cricket Club of India, Churchgate, here on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old Aaryavardhan started the game on a shaky note trailing by 3-7, but over came early hicups to reduce the margin 9-11. Thereafter he changed the game completely running away with ten points and the first game 21-13. Atharva continued to dominate in the initial stages of the second game as he led 15-11 at one stage. The tie saw these two neck-to-neck, but Aryavardhan had the final laugh as he clinched the match and the game 23-21.

In another semi-final match, Ruturaj Rathod of IES English School knocked out Ryan International’s Saransh Gajbhiye cruising to a 21-14, 21-12 victory.

In the under-14 section, Pranay Shettigar of Oxford Public School upset the top-seeded Soham Phatak from Parle Tilak Vidyalaya defeating him 21-18, 24-22 and will take on Shaurya Kandoi of Jamnabai Narsee International School who defeated Maneckji Cooper Education’s Avighna Gadgil 21-18, 21-14.

Results: (All semi-finals)

Boys (U-16): Aaryavardhan Jadhav (Dadar Parsee Youth Assembly, Dadar) bt Atharva Joshi (Parle Tilak Vidyalaya, Vile Parle) 21-13, 23-21; Ruturaj Rathod (IES New English School, Bandra) bt Saransh Gajbhiye (Ryan International School, Malad) 21-14, 21-12. Under-14: Pranay Shettigar (Oxford Public School) bt Soham Phatak [1] (Parle Tilak Vidyalay) 21-18, 24-22; Shaurya Kandoi (Jamnabai Narsee International School, Vile Parle) bt Avighna Gadgil (Maneckji Cooper Education, Juhu) 18-21, 14-21.

Girls U-16: Hrissha Dubey (Jamnabai Narsee International School, Vile Parle) bt Anamika Singh (Gokuldham High School, Goregaon) 21-13, 21-16; Manya Avlani (CNM School) bt Mahek Nayak (Jamnabai Narsee School) 21-12, 21-14. Under-14: Siya Singh (Fatima High School) bt Suri Taarini (JB Petit High School) 21-11, 21-10; Aalisha Naik (Dr. Sarvepali Radhakrishna Vidyalaya) bt Sunaira Jain (Podar International School IB & CIE) 21-11, 21-8.