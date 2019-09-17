MSSA: Aaryavardhan Jadhav, Ruturaj Rathod in summit clash

Mumbai: Aaryavardhan Jadhav who represents the Dadar Parsee Youth Assembly School rallied before overcoming Atharva Joshi of Parle Tilak Vidyalaya 21-13, 23-21 and advance to the final of boys under-16 MSSA Inter-School Badminton Championship played at Cricket Club of India, Churchgate, here on Tuesday.
The 15-year-old Aaryavardhan started the game on a shaky note trailing by 3-7, but over came early hicups to reduce the margin 9-11. Thereafter he changed the game completely running away with ten points and the first game 21-13. Atharva continued to dominate in the initial stages of the second game as he led 15-11 at one stage. The tie saw these two neck-to-neck, but Aryavardhan had the final laugh as he clinched the match and the game 23-21.
In another semi-final match, Ruturaj Rathod of IES English School knocked out Ryan International’s Saransh Gajbhiye cruising to a 21-14, 21-12 victory.
In the under-14 section, Pranay Shettigar of Oxford Public School upset the top-seeded Soham Phatak from Parle Tilak Vidyalaya defeating him 21-18, 24-22 and will take on Shaurya Kandoi of Jamnabai Narsee International School who defeated Maneckji Cooper Education’s Avighna Gadgil 21-18, 21-14.
Results: (All semi-finals)
Boys (U-16): Aaryavardhan Jadhav (Dadar Parsee Youth Assembly, Dadar) bt Atharva Joshi (Parle Tilak Vidyalaya, Vile Parle) 21-13, 23-21; Ruturaj Rathod (IES New English School, Bandra) bt Saransh Gajbhiye (Ryan International School, Malad) 21-14, 21-12. Under-14: Pranay Shettigar (Oxford Public School) bt Soham Phatak [1] (Parle Tilak Vidyalay) 21-18, 24-22; Shaurya Kandoi (Jamnabai Narsee International School, Vile Parle) bt Avighna Gadgil (Maneckji Cooper Education, Juhu) 18-21, 14-21.
Girls U-16: Hrissha Dubey (Jamnabai Narsee International School, Vile Parle) bt Anamika Singh (Gokuldham High School, Goregaon) 21-13, 21-16; Manya Avlani (CNM School) bt Mahek Nayak (Jamnabai Narsee School) 21-12, 21-14. Under-14: Siya Singh (Fatima High School) bt Suri Taarini (JB Petit High School) 21-11, 21-10; Aalisha Naik (Dr. Sarvepali Radhakrishna Vidyalaya) bt Sunaira Jain (Podar International School IB & CIE) 21-11, 21-8.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)