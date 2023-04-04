MS Dhoni's iconic World Cup-winning six immortalised: Wankhede seat on which ball landed to be named after him

One of the most enduring memories of the 2011 ODI World Cup is MS Dhoni's iconic six at the Wankhede Stadium that secured India's victory, ending a 28-year wait for the ODI World Cup trophy as they defeated Sri Lanka in the final.

The Mumbai Cricket Association plans to immortalize MS Dhoni's name at the historic Wankhede stadium by naming the seat on which his legendary shot landed after the renowned cricketer who sealed India's triumph.

The association intends to inaugurate the memorial during the upcoming IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“The MCA took a decision today (Monday) to name a seat inside the stadium after MS Dhoni,” MCA president Amol Kale was quoted as saying by the publication.

“The spot will be where his match-winning six landed against Sri Lanka in the final of the 2011 World Cup. We will be requesting MS Dhoni to come to the stadium for the inauguration where he will also be presented with a memento," Kale added.

In 2020, Ajinkya Naik, a former MCA member, proposed the idea of naming a seat at the Wankhede Stadium after MS Dhoni. However, the Apex Council didn't approve the decision at that time. The stadium already has stands named after legendary Indian cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and Vijay Merchant.

It will be the first time in India that a seat at a stadium is named after an athlete. However, the practice is not uncommon in other parts of the world. For instance, former New Zealand all-rounder Grant Elliot has a seat named after him at Eden Park in Auckland. This was done in recognition of his iconic six off Dale Steyn that led his team to their first-ever ODI World Cup final in 2015.

Naming a seat at the Wankhede Stadium after MS Dhoni is a fitting tribute to the legendary cricketer, who has made an indelible mark on Indian cricket. The proposed inauguration of the memorial during the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be a momentous occasion for cricket fans and followers of MS Dhoni alike.

