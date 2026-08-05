MS Dhoni's CSK Set To Lose Another Key Member? Stephen Fleming Eyes Batting Coach Mike Hussey For England Role |

Former Australia batter and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey could become the latest member of the franchise to join England's coaching setup after reports claimed that their newly-appointed Test head coach Stephen Fleming wants him on his staff.

According to a report by 7News Australia, Fleming has approached Hussey to take over as England's batting coach. While the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is yet to make a formal offer, Hussey is understood to be Fleming's preferred choice for the role.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

If the appointment goes through, it will mark another major move involving a key member of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings setup. Fleming, who has been associated with CSK since the inaugural IPL season in 2008 and served as the franchise's head coach for several years, has worked closely with Hussey for more than 15 years.

Hussey is currently the batting coach of the five-time IPL champions and is also coaching Welsh Fire in The Hundred. The 51-year-old is yet to decide whether he will accept the England role.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fleming and Hussey first played together for CSK during the inaugural IPL season before continuing their successful partnership in the coaching setup. Their long association has helped CSK to become one of the most successful franchises in IPL history under the leadership of captain MS Dhoni.

If Hussey joins England, the move will reunite two of cricket's most experienced figures and could also set up an Ashes reunion more than a decade after the former Australian batter retired from international cricket in 2013.

Read Also Stephen Fleming Takes Charge As Head Coach Of England Test Team While Joe Root Returns To Lead

Fleming is set to officially take charge of England's Test side during the team's three-match tour of South Africa in December. Until then, former England batter Marcus Trescothick will continue as interim head coach for the upcoming three-match Test series against Pakistan, beginning on August 19 at Headingley.