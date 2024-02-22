MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli In IPL 2024 Season Opener As CSK To Face RCB On March 22: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday will announce the schedule of the first-15 days of the much anticipated Indian Premier League 2024.

However, earlier on Tuesday IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said that the tournament will take place entirely in India and also announced the tentative schedule to be expected in coming days with the other half of the schedule to be released after General Elections 2024.

A source privy to BCCI told IANS that “IPL 2024 will kick off on in Chennai on March 22 and the tentative schedule of the first 15 days of the tournament will be revealed on Thursday”.

“Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22 at M. A Chidambaram,” he added.

The CSK vs RCB Rivalry

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) rivalry in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most electrifying matchups, often dubbed as the 'Southern Derby'.

CSK, led by the iconic MS Dhoni, has generally held the upper hand in this rivalry, showcasing consistent performance and strategic mastery. Their head-to-head record tilts significantly in favor of Chennai, reflecting their dominance.

CSK and RCB have locked horns 31 times out of which Chennai has won 20 T20s while Bangalore has emerged victorious on 10 occasions. There has been one instance where the match concluded without a result.

But RCB, with its high-voltage batting line-up featuring the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell, has provided some of the most thrilling contests in IPL history, despite their struggles to convert these performances into titles.