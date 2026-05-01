MS Dhoni Nears Comeback As Michael Hussey Confirms Strong Recovery From Calf Injury

MS Dhoni. | (Image Credits: X)

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey stated that the legendary MS Dhoni was shaping up well from his calf injury.

Hussey was talking to the reporters at the pre-match media conference at the MA Chidambaram Stadium ahead of their big clash against the Mumbai Indians.

"MS is going really well. Hopefully, he'll be back as soon as possible. I'm not sure if that will be tomorrow or the match after, but he's progressing well, " he added.

Dhoni, who has been sidelined for three weeks, has travelled with the squad to Hyderabad and Mumbai after clearing a fitness test, though he is yet to feature in a match.

Hussey elaborated that the main concern with regard to Dhoni was his ability to sustain his famous running intensity.

"He's been working on his running speeds, which was probably the main concern. From a skill perspective, we're very confident in his batting and wicket-keeping. It was more about ensuring he can maintain good running power, especially towards the back end of an innings where quick singles and twos are crucial."

The former Australia batter stated the final call on his participation in the upcoming games rests solely with Dhoni himself.

"Once he feels confident in his calf, I'm sure he'll give the signal that he's ready to go. At the moment, we're guided by him. We're waiting. I think all of Chennai is waiting."