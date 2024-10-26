MS Dhoni Named Brand Ambassador For Jharkhand Elections

MS Dhoni. | (Credits: Twitter)

In what comes as a significant move ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand, former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has been appointed as the brand ambassador of the same. Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar announced the same during a formal press conference on Friday that took place in Ranchi.

During the presser, Kumar had confirmed that the 42-year-old had given them permission to use his photo to channelize voter mobilization efforts. He stated, as quoted by dy365.in, "We are in touch with him for other details. Mahendra Singh Dhoni will work for the mobilization of voters."

Ranchi, Jharkhand: Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar says, "Mahendra Singh Dhoni has given his consent to the Election Commission for his photo and video. Cricketer Dhoni will appeal to the voters of Jharkhand to vote, and he has agreed to this. We are in touch with him… pic.twitter.com/ZSKFfJ4utV — IANS (@ians_india) October 25, 2024

With Dhoni enjoying widespread fan following, the state hopes to gain massive voter turnout, especially among the youngsters, with the first phase beginning on November 13. The elections is all set to take place in 43 constituencies. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha unveiled the first list of candidates on October 23, while BJP released one of 66 candidates on the 19th.

MS Dhoni to continue playing in IPL 2025:

Meanwhile, Dhoni has also confirmed his participation in IPL 2025, claiming that he wishes to enjoy his playing days for how much it is left. During a promotional event for Rigi he remarked, as quoted by The Times of India:

"I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I am able to play. In our childhood, we used to go out to play at 4pm and enjoy the game. But when you play professional sport, it becomes difficult to enjoy cricket, just like a game. It's not easy. The emotions are there, commitments are there. I want to enjoy the game for the next few years."

However, it remains to be seen if Dhoni will be retained by CSK as an uncapped player ahead of the auction.